Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 10 June, 2022, 11:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Tax free income ceiling remains unchanged at Tk 3 lakh

Published : Friday, 10 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 228
Business Correspondent

The tax free income ceiling for the individual taxpayers has been kept unchanged in the next fiscal year (2022-2023).
"You are well aware that the tax-free income ceiling for individual taxpayers, which was Taka 1.65 lakh in FY10, has been increased from time to time to bring it to the tune of Taka 3 lakhs in FY21.
This ceiling has been kept unchanged in the following fiscal year," Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said while proposing Tk 6.78 trillion national budget in the parliament on Thursday.
The Finance Minister said that since taking charge in 2009, the present government has constantly been pursuing a taxpayer, business and investment friendly policy in collecting taxes to establish a strong tax culture in the country.
"The essence of this policy is to gradually ease the tax burden by increasing investment and tax-to-GDP ratio in the economy, and also by motivating the taxpayers for better tax-compliance," he said.
Kamal said the tax-exempt income ceiling is even higher for females, senior citizens, physically challenged people, members of the third gender, and freedom fighters, who were wounded in the war.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Economic diplomacy a must for country’s stable growth : Momen
Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir speaking at a seminar
Focus on crisis management, priority fixing : AmCham
Tourism industry gets Tk 1,000cr as incentive
Remittance growth falls this FY
Tipu murder prime suspect Musa brought back
Universal Pension to be adopted from next year
Tax free income ceiling remains unchanged at Tk 3 lakh


Latest News
Youth crushed under train while listening song with headphone
DU 'Ka' unit admission test begins, 62 fight for each seat
Primary teacher recruitment: 2nd phase results published
Immediate response if Kiev uses long-range systems against Russia: Envoy
Rabab Fatima appointed UN under-secretary general
Budget FY23: Lower allocation for key mega projects worries FICCI
Putin compares his actions to Peter the Great's conquests
Laundered money to be legalized by 7-15 pc tax
Govt allocate Tk 1,282 crore for Youth and Sports Ministry
Home Ministry gets Tk 1893 more to spend than current fiscal
Most Read News
Two BJP leaders sued over derogatory remarks
Laundered money to be legalized by 7-15 pc tax
High prices of daily commodities and commoners’ sufferings
Key east Ukraine city is largely under Russian control: Zelensky
Over 1,000 monkeypox cases reported to WHO
Crocodile tears for democracy
Arctic Council's decision without Russia will be illegal: Envoy
UN elects new council members including Japan, Switzerland
Modric extends Real Madrid contract for another season
Harun's bail plea rejected, case file summoned
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft