Fear over impact of Sitakunda chemical blast on aquatic ecosystem

Environment experts and soil scientists said that the explosion of Sitakunda hydrogen peroxide chemical that occurred on the night of 4 June, at BM container deport in the Kadamrasul area of Sitakunda Upazila, will cause significant environmental damage and effect if it mixes up with water

bodies.

They noted that this chemical may cause imbalances in the ecosystem which ultimately causes a serious impact on the food chain.

Besides, it can bring huge damage to trees and aquatic species, which play a vital role in ecological balance, and could be victims of this chemical.

However, amid these possible environmental threats, a rumour on social media that went viral, suggests that a huge amount of acidic compounds have been burned that produce fumes that may lead to acid rain. Such information has created intense tension among people from every corner.

Soil scientists said that this chemical will be flushed out with rainy water making its way into rivers and other water bodies.

They also claimed that it can also destroy the nutrition sources which finally

disrupt the food chain, especially in the coastal part of Chittagong.

However, a recent survey shows that a tiny particle of microplastic travelling in the Bay of Bengal is being consumed by fishes.

Prof Dr Sayeda Sultana Razia, Department of Chemical Engineering of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology said that if this (hydrogen peroxide) chemical contaminates water then aquatic organisms will be affected due to chemical changes.

"This if comes in contact with air, hydrogen peroxide releases oxygen and water, I do not see any harm to our atmosphere, but yes, if it mixes up with water, then it will affect the water organism," she said.

Famous community-led biodiversity conservation researcher Paval Partha said that this chemical will cause contamination of water bodies.

He also noted that such chemical hydrogen peroxide destroys soil's moisture and gradually it gets linked with the river and other water bodies.

"Chemical fertilizers also destroy the soil biomass, which is important for maintaining ecosystem and foods for the fishes," he said.

"Even a tiny grass of canals, haors and beels, which is the food for aquatic species could turn poisonous due to use of pesticides," said Pavel Partha, a researcher of ecology-biodiversity and conservation.

Referring to the disappearance of the indigenous fishes, he also noted that different types of fish have already been destroyed due to excessive use of chemicals in the land that goes down to the river rains.

"So this chemical can cause the same consequences when it will contact with canals and other water bodies," he added.

Ainun Nishat, a water specialist, said that such (hydrogen peroxide) chemical imbalances the ecosystem which ultimately causes a serious impact on the food chain.

Trees and aquatic species, which play a vital role in ecological balance, could be victims of this chemical, he said

"In the eco-system, everything is balanced. When a specific matter is increased then the vibration and activism in the ecosystem get hampered. Our soil, water bodies, flora, and fauna- all are part of the ecosystem, when an ecosystem becomes imbalanced then repercussions are seen in the food chain," he said.

