Thursday, 9 June, 2022, 4:17 AM
Piles of unused chemicals put Ctg Port at risks

Published : Thursday, 9 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 97
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM Jun 8: Huge quantities of hazardous chemicals have been lying in different sheds of the Chattogram Port, prime sea port of the country, putting it at high risk.
Following the devastating fire at BM Container Depot in Sitakunda, Chattogram Customs House took a decision to auction those risky containers from the Port sheds.
The Chattogram port authorities have decided to auction off 609 barrels of Hydrogen Peroxide lying in the port.
The chemicals were put up for public auction on Monday afternoon.
The customs authorities took the decision following the devastating fire at BM Container Depot in Sitakunda that claimed 49 lives so far.
Chattogram Customs House sources said, following the fire incident, the port authorities sent a letter to the customs authorities on Sunday to auction dangerous goods lying in the port.
After receiving the letter, the authorities immediately decided to auction them off and sell them.
The consignment of two containers had been put up for public auction on emergency basis.
Hydrogen peroxide is used in many industries, including textiles and dyeing.
Besides, a total of 262 containers with hazardous chemicals have been lying in the different sheds of the Chattogram Port during the last few years.
The Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) has several times asked the Chattogram Customs House to auction those hazardous articles.
The CPA also sent such a letter to the Chattogram Customs House on Tuesday last in this regard.
CPA sources said that those chemicals had been lying in the sheds for the last 10 to 20 years putting the port at high risks.


