Controversial Malaysian workers recruitment system stumbles in KL

The Cabinet of Malaysia on Wednesday sent back a proposal of continuing the controversial 'Foreign Workers Centralised Management System (FWCMS)', which will be used for hiring migrants from 14 sourcing countries including Bangladesh, in its regular weekly meeting, according to recruiting agency sources.

Though the Malaysian Cabinet sent the proposal back, its Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M Saravanan, however, claimed while talking to media after the meeting that the proposal of FWCMS would be cleared in the Cabinet within a week, local newspaper The Star Malaysia reports.

Under the FWCMS system, the Human Resources Minister of Malaysia wants to hire foreign workers under the management of selected agencies from Bangladesh. Though other 13 source countries are allowed to send workers by all their valid agencies, the minister wants to allow only 25 Bangladeshi recruiting agencies (BRAs) for the work. Same time, 250 agencies will work as sub-agents.

According to Bangladeshi recruiting agency sources, Malaysian Cabinet hasn't given its approval to the 25-agency syndicate and even Saravanan didn't have many papers for it. The Cabinet showed its anger.

So the declaration of process of migration fees to Malaysia, which was supposed to be declared by this week, will be delayed, according to Shariful Hasan, head of migration programme of BRAC.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Embassy in Kuala Lumpur has started attestation of demands from the agencies which were not selected in the 25-agency syndicate. It means, if any agency gets demand letters from the country's employers, the embassy will attest them.

While talking to media after the meeting, Saravanan said there were no outstanding issues with the recruitment of workers from 14 source countries. "The issues on recruitment of workers from 14 source countries have been resolved."

"Any employer who requires foreign workers can apply through the existing FWCMS system and approvals will be given within one week," he was quoted as saying by Malaysiakini, another local newspaper, on Wednesday.

He also said there will now be no more worker shortage issues.

In response to a query about the discussion and approval of the Cabinet about the number of Bangladeshi Recruitment Agencies (BRAs) allowed to send foreign workers here, Saravanan said there was "nothing to discuss".

He said that Malaysia had decided on the issue for some time. "At Malaysia's level, the memorandum of understanding was long settled."

"There's no issue at the Cabinet level. Because the Cabinet has decided, that's why I went to Bangladesh. Otherwise, I wouldn't have gone," he was quoted as saying.

Saravanan was alluding to his trip to Dhaka, Bangladesh on June 1 where he met with the Bangladeshi Expatriates Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmad.

Previously, the Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies (BAIRA) had voiced their objection to Malaysia's proposal to appoint only 25 agencies to supply workers to Malaysia, claiming that the move would encourage syndication.

Meanwhile, Imran Ahmed on Wednesday told media that they are likely to delay in announcing the migration fees for Malaysia-bound migrants due to the Budget session of Bangladesh.









