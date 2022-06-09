Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 9 June, 2022, 4:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

No decision yet to keep Padma Bridge open to strollers, says Quader

Published : Thursday, 9 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 101
Staff Correspondent

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Wednesday said people may be allowed to walk over the Padma Bridge for a day before the inauguration. However, he said that the decision has not yet been finalized.
Obaidul Quader said this
in a view exchange meeting held at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the capital and the meeting was organized by the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges on the occasion of inauguration of Padma Bridge. Local Awami League leaders and lawmakers from 21 districts across the southern part of the country took part in it.
Quader said, "On the day of the inauguration on June 25, no vehicle will run on the Padma Bridge. On the previous day (June 24) the bridge may be opened for some time to public. That is not yet certain. Maybe people will be able to travel on foot that day. We are thinking in that line, let's see."
Obaidul Quader thinks that the Padma Bridge is the revenge of the insult done to Bangabandhu family by the World Bank by withdrawing funding.
"The World Bank withdrew financing the Padma Bridge, accusing us of corruption and theft," he said.
No one was left out from the World Bank insult including Sheikh Hasina, Sheikh Rehana, Joy, Putul and Bobby. They have tarnished our honour and image. So I would say the Padma Bridge is not only a bridge showing our ability, it is also a revenge for our humiliation, Quader added.
The Minister said, "The conspiracy against the Padma Bridge is still going on, rumours are being spread. The BNP Secretary General said Khaleda Zia had laid the foundation stone of the bridge at Mawa and Jazira on either side of the Padma Bridge."
"It is a fairy tales. Journalists asked the then communications minister Barrister Nazmul Huda about the veracity of Fakhrul's statement. The communications minister said that we discussed about making the Padma Bridge, but no foundation stone was laid," Obaidul Quader added.
Why Mirza Fakhrul lied ?  Pointing at BNP, Quader further said, "Seeing our success they are dying of heartburn. They are spreading propaganda with poison. They are lying about the Padma Bridge."
Regarding the incident of fire in Sitakunda, the General Secretary of Awami League said, "Many incidents are happening. I do not know whether the incident in Chattogram Container Depot a sabotage? There could be a conspiracy to sabotage the Padma Bridge."
Obaidul Quader feared that many people would try desperately to cause harm on the day of the inauguration of the bridge. "We have to be careful. Everyone should be careful so that enemy cannot enter at night for carrying sabotage activity," he said.
AL Organizing Secretary Mirza Azam conducted the meeting. Presidium Members of the party Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Abdur Rahman, Shahjahan Khan and others spoke on the occasion.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fear over impact of Sitakunda chemical blast on aquatic ecosystem
Piles of unused chemicals put Ctg Port at risks
We want polls with people's participation: US envoy
Controversial Malaysian workers recruitment system stumbles in KL
No decision yet to keep Padma Bridge open to strollers, says Quader
Nat'l budget to be placed in JS today
Remain vigilant during Padma Bridge opening: PM to party men
BB smells manipulation behind dollar price hike


Latest News
Requisition: HC bars police from keeping vehicles for over 7 days
Suspended PBI official sent to jail over Khulna college girl’s rape
No shortage of spices in market ahead of Eid: Traders
Re-excavation work of old Buriganga channel likely to start this month: Taposh
BNP blasts govt for inflicting great misery on people
Case filed over DBC TV news producer’s murder in city
PM greets FIFA WC's original trophy in Bangladesh
Polls to be held in a free, credible manner: CEC
Boy drowns in Chattogram
None will be spared if Sheikh Hasina is given death threat: Nanak
Most Read News
Mob attack police in Dhaka, three injured
Fifa World Cup trophy in Dhaka for 36 hours
Russia returns bodies of 210 Ukrainian fighters to Kyiv
BJP leader arrested for anti-Muslim comments
Lavrov discussing food corridor with Turkey
First time, cancer vanishes for 18 patients in drug trial
Kane's 50th England goal rescues draw with Germany
Significance of Six-Point Movement in our national life
US suggests to speak out against Russia: Envoy
CSTO should become balancing factor in Euro-Atlantic region: Lavrov
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft