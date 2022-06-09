No decision yet to keep Padma Bridge open to strollers, says Quader

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Wednesday said people may be allowed to walk over the Padma Bridge for a day before the inauguration. However, he said that the decision has not yet been finalized.

Obaidul Quader said this

in a view exchange meeting held at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the capital and the meeting was organized by the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges on the occasion of inauguration of Padma Bridge. Local Awami League leaders and lawmakers from 21 districts across the southern part of the country took part in it.

Quader said, "On the day of the inauguration on June 25, no vehicle will run on the Padma Bridge. On the previous day (June 24) the bridge may be opened for some time to public. That is not yet certain. Maybe people will be able to travel on foot that day. We are thinking in that line, let's see."

Obaidul Quader thinks that the Padma Bridge is the revenge of the insult done to Bangabandhu family by the World Bank by withdrawing funding.

"The World Bank withdrew financing the Padma Bridge, accusing us of corruption and theft," he said.

No one was left out from the World Bank insult including Sheikh Hasina, Sheikh Rehana, Joy, Putul and Bobby. They have tarnished our honour and image. So I would say the Padma Bridge is not only a bridge showing our ability, it is also a revenge for our humiliation, Quader added.

The Minister said, "The conspiracy against the Padma Bridge is still going on, rumours are being spread. The BNP Secretary General said Khaleda Zia had laid the foundation stone of the bridge at Mawa and Jazira on either side of the Padma Bridge."

"It is a fairy tales. Journalists asked the then communications minister Barrister Nazmul Huda about the veracity of Fakhrul's statement. The communications minister said that we discussed about making the Padma Bridge, but no foundation stone was laid," Obaidul Quader added.

Why Mirza Fakhrul lied ? Pointing at BNP, Quader further said, "Seeing our success they are dying of heartburn. They are spreading propaganda with poison. They are lying about the Padma Bridge."

Regarding the incident of fire in Sitakunda, the General Secretary of Awami League said, "Many incidents are happening. I do not know whether the incident in Chattogram Container Depot a sabotage? There could be a conspiracy to sabotage the Padma Bridge."

Obaidul Quader feared that many people would try desperately to cause harm on the day of the inauguration of the bridge. "We have to be careful. Everyone should be careful so that enemy cannot enter at night for carrying sabotage activity," he said.

AL Organizing Secretary Mirza Azam conducted the meeting. Presidium Members of the party Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Abdur Rahman, Shahjahan Khan and others spoke on the occasion.













