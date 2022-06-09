Nat'l budget to be placed in JS today

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal is set to announce the largest budget in the history of the country on today (Thursday). Probable size of this year's budget is Tk 678,064 crore.

This is the country's 51st budget and the 23rd of the current government (Awami League) in five terms. The budget will be about 15 per cent of the country's gross domestic product.

This would also be the 4th national budget in a row to be placed by Mustafa Kamal.

All eyes would be on the budget on Thursday including that of the garment exporters, to see what is there for the readymade garment sector of the country, which is considered the lifeline to the country's economy.

The big challenge of the new fiscal year 2022-23 budget is to control the prices of daily commodities. In addition, oil, gas and fertilizer subsidy must be provided. However, the rising price of the dollar can cause headaches.

With the economic recovery from Coronavirus, the new budget will cover a large part of the government's plan to recover money laundered from the country. To this end, the budget proposal may have a specific action plan.

In the upcoming budget, the government will have to face the challenges of controlling import-centric inflation, keeping imports stable, keeping foreign exchange reserves stable and keeping interest rates on bank loans at current levels.

In addition to increasing revenue and reducing the budget deficit, the Finance Ministry may propose delaying the implementation of less important projects. As well as widening the scope of social security activities.

According to the Finance Ministry and the National Board of Revenue (NBR), the forthcoming proposed budget is Tk 74,383 crore more than the proposed budget for the current fiscal year 2021-2022 and Tk 84,564 crore more than the revised budget.

The size of the budget for the current 2021-2022 fiscal year was Tk 630,681 crore. Although the size of the revised budget now stands at Tk 593,500 crore.

The potential revenue target of the government is going to be Tk 436,271 crore in the implementation of big expenditure budget. Where the size of the deficit without grants in the budget is Tk 245,064 crore. And there will be a deficit of Tk 241, 793 crore including grants.

To meet the deficit, the government has to resort to domestic and foreign loans. In this case, in the proposed budget, the target for borrowing from internal sources has been set at Tk 146,335 crore. Where the target of borrowing from foreign sources is going to be Tk 95,458 crore.

The Finance Minister is going to place the budget at a time when the global economy is passing through a volatile situation mainly because of the slow economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic along with the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Besides, there is a bit high trend of inflation as the price of essentials and commodities is hurting the commoners to some extent, Taka is constantly devaluating against US dollar, the import of luxury items are being discouraged to lessen pressure on the foreign currency reserves.

According to the Finance Division officials, the next budget for the FY23 aims to attain a GDP growth rate of 7.5 per cent based on the positive trend of economic recovery from the pandemic while it also eyes to contain inflation at 5.6 per cent.

The next possible budget size of Tk 678,064 crore is around 15.3 per cent of GDP and also would be Tk 74,383 crore higher than the original budget size of the outgoing fiscal year (FY22) which was Tk 603,681 crore. The original budget size of the outgoing fiscal year was around 17.5 per cent of GDP.

To give respite from the heat of high inflation trend, the government is focusing on reining in inflation through increasing subsidies.

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) will be given the task of mobilizing Tk 370,000 crore which is 8.4 per cent of GDP. The original revenue collection target by the revenue board in the outgoing fiscal year was Tk 330,000 crore which was also 9.5 per cent of GDP. The revenue collection target by NBR this time will be Tk 40,000 crore or 12 per cent higher.

The next budget also sets a target of attaining non-NBR revenue of Tk 18,000 crore and non-tax revenue of Tk 45,000 crore which was Tk 16,000 crore and Tk 43,000 crore respectively in the outgoing fiscal year. Besides, the government is expecting to get Tk 3,271 crore as foreign grant.

Finance Division officials said that the next budget is likely to set a budget deficit target of 5.5 per cent of GDP or Tk 2,45,064 crore which is estimated at Tk 30,383 crore higher than the original budget deficit of Tk 214,681 crore in the outgoing fiscal year. The budget deficit in the outgoing fiscal year was earlier set at 6.2 per cent of GDP.

To meet the deficit financing in the new budget, the government has raised its target of borrowing from the domestic sources with Tk 146,335 crore of which Tk 1,06,334 crore will come from the banking sector, Tk 35,000 crore from the savings certificates and the rest of Tk 5,001 crore from other sources.

Besides, the government is also eying to get Tk 95,458 crore from the foreign sources as loans and grants.

Out of the total budget size, the government is likely to earmark Tk 411,406 crore as operating cost including Tk 76,412 crore as the salaries and allowances of the public servants, Tk 73,175 crore as the interests of the domestic loans and Tk 7,200 crore as the interests of the foreign loans.

Despite various challenges, the government has earlier set an original Annual Development Programme (ADP) outlay of Tk 246,066 crore which was Tk 2,25,324 crore in the outgoing fiscal year.

The GDP size in the next fiscal year has been estimated at Tk 4,449,959 crore as the government is hopeful of attaining a GDP growth rate of 7.5 per cent. The GDP growth target in the outgoing fiscal year was earlier fixed at 7.2 per cent.











