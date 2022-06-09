Video
Remain vigilant during Padma Bridge opening: PM to party men

Published : Thursday, 9 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96
Staff Correspondent

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, also the Awami League President, has instructed leaders and activists of her party to move cautiously on the day of the inauguration of the Padma Bridge.
The Awami League President gave this instruction to the party leaders
and activists in a short message (SMS).
She sent the message during a views exchange meeting with people's representatives of the southern region on the occasion of inauguration of Padma Bridge at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre on Wednesday. AL Organizing Secretary Mirza Azam read it out at the meeting.
Azam said, "The Prime Minister has directed all to move very carefully on the day of inauguration of the Padma Bridge. None should get involved in any competition of overtaking vehicles. Such accidents should not take place."
In her mobile message, Sheikh Hasina also said, "There are conspiracies. So, any kind of accident can foil all the joy. Because of it, we all should be cautious and careful."
Asking volunteers to remain active, Sheikh Hasina said, "Employ volunteers in all the surrounding districts. Volunteers must be there from Chhatra League, Jubo League and Swecchasebak League."
The meeting was chaired by AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader. Besides, the Awami League leaders who were elected from Khulna and Barishal divisions and Greater Faridpur and Munshiganj districts were invited at the opinion-sharing meeting held in the capital.
It was also addressed by Abul Hasnat Abdullah, MP, Sheikh Helal Uddin, Chief Whip Noor-e-Alam Liton, Awami League presidium member Shahjahan Khan, Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Abdur Rahman, Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Publicity and Publication Secretary Abdus Sobhan Golap, Awami League leaders from Faridpur, Gopalganj, Madaripur, Shariatpur, Rajbari and Munshiganj districts, and several members of parliament also spoke on the occasion.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the Padma Bridge on June 25. Later, the Awami League will hold a rally at the edge of Kanthalbari. In addition to cultural events, there will be various events throughout the day.
The meeting was held to make the rally a success, including the inauguration of the Padma Bridge.


