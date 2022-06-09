BB smells manipulation behind dollar price hike

Apprehending manipulation in the country's dollar market, sources in this sector opined that stringent monitoring from the government and Bangladesh Bank is necessary on the dollar market to keep it stable as the rate of dollar in the market is increasing uncontrollably.

The rate of the US currency for inter-bank exchange was set at Tk 91.95 on June 6 this year. The rate was Tk 84.80 per dollar in August, 2020, but it was Tk 86 in January this year. Tk 5.95 was increased per dollar in last four and half a month.

The rate of dollar has been increasing severely from March 23 this year, a month after beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war. Price hike of various necessary commodities in the international markets, Russia-Ukraine war, beginning of Hajj procedures, treatment in abroad and

uncontrolled foreign tours of government officials were the main reason of increasing the price.

At the same time, the provision of keeping US$12,000 along with the travelers was also a reason of increasing the price, as a section of people have been taking the advantage in endorsement of such a big amount for laundering the foreign currency to abroad.

Due to the reasons, the rate of dollar has exceeded Tk 102 in the country's curb market. But, the rate of dollar was Tk 99 in the curb market on Wednesday. Considering the situation, the government and other authorities were compelled to suspend unnecessary foreign tours of the high officials until further decision.

While speaking at a programme, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday said the government is trying to ensure supply of necessary import-based commodities and fuels providing subsidy from the national reserve for the country's people.

Besides, the experts of country's monetary markets claimed that there are some reasons behind the unusual hike of the dollar exchange rates. Of those, manipulation of an errant syndicate can be another main reason for the dollar rate hike. They demanded stringent monitoring and vigilance in the market to stable the rate, so that inflation can be prevented.

According to sufferers, some of the banks have stopped exchanging dollars for customers. Officials of the banks have been encouraging customers to buy dollars from curb market where the exchange rate is five to six taka higher than the rates fixed for banks.

Experts claimed it can never be logical for the bank officials to encourage customers to buy dollars from curb markets. It means that they are involved with the syndicate hiking dollar prices unusually to profit more creating pressure among the customers. The central bank should take actions against those.

When contacted, Bangladesh Bank's Executive Director Sirajul Islam, also spokesperson of the bank, told this correspondent that during the period of open market economy, strict measures cannot be taken.

"The prices of products have been increasing in the international markets. It causes increase of import expenditures. At the same time, the price of those products Bangladesh has been exporting was not increased like products being imported. Due to the increase of import expenses and fall in the export earning, the price of dollars increasing day by day," he added.

He also claimed during the Hajj season, dollar price usually increases. At the same time, the provision of keeping $12,000 during foreign tours was also impacted in the market. As a result, dollar price can be increased in the local markets.

While talking to this correspondent, Mostafa Azad Chowdhury Babu, senior vice president of the Federation of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI), said, "It's true that the price of essentials hiked in the international markets. But, we are also not good person. The government and the central bank should take steps to identify those who are involved in the manipulation of dollar markets like edible oil."

"Some banks have been buying dollars from curb market while some are selling in the curb market. Some bank officials have been encouraging customers to buy dollars from curb markets with higher price. The reasons of such behaviour of the banks should be investigated as if there is any reason behind," he added.

He also suggested the government and Bangladesh Bank authorities to take necessary steps against those who would be found guilty for increasing the dollar price illegally and unethically. Otherwise, the situation will never be improved and the dollar market wouldn't be stabled.









