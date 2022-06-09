PM greets FIFA World Cup's original trophy



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina throwing a football in the air at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban lobby while greeting the FIFA World Cup Trophy on Wednesday during its round of the country as part of a global tour ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. PHOTO: PMO

The delegation accompanied the FIFA World Cup trophy which arrived in Dhaka earlier in the day on a 36-hour tour of Bangladesh.

A chartered flight brought the glittering trophy at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka from Pakistan at 11:20am.

The prime minister exchanged greetings with the members of the delegation.

According to a release from PMO press wing, Hasina recalled her family members' involvement in sports, especially football.

She mentioned that her grandfather, father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, brothers, children and even grandchildren are very sporty and athletic.

She thanked FIFA, Coca-Cola and BFF authorities for bringing in the original World Cup trophy to Bangladesh for the first time.

She hoped that the FIFA Trophy's arrival in Bangladesh would encourage the country's sports fans, especially the younger generation.

She said football is the most popular sports in Bangladesh. "We are working tirelessly to get our children involved in sports."

FIFA and Coca-Cola also presented gifts to the prime minister.

State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russell, Cabinet Secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam, Youth and Sports Secretary Mezbah Uddin, BFF President Kazi Md. Salauddin, BFF General Secretary Md. Abu Naim Sohag among others were present on the occasion. -UNB











