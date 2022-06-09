EC asks AL MP Bahar to leave constituency

The Election Commission (EC) has asked Cumilla-6 MP AKM Bahauddin Bahar to leave the constituency. The commission issued the order on Wednesday alleging violation of code of conduct in Cumilla City Corporation elections.

Returning Officer Shahedunnabi Chowdhury confirmed it.

Earlier, on June 6, independent mayoral candidate Monirul Haque Sakku wrote a letter to the returning officer alleging violation of the code of conduct. In it, he mentioned that local MP is violating the code of conduct by staying in the constituency. The MP is carrying out election campaign by uniting representatives and concerned guardians of various educational institutions, mosque-madrasa and leaders and activists of Adarsha Sadar Upazila including the office of city Awami League. The local MP is also conducting election activities with the leaders and activists of Sadar Dakshin and Lalmai upazilas.

The complaint further said that leaders and activists of different areas have come to the constituency and are carrying out various campaign activities including motorcycle showdown. This is violating the election code of conduct. In addition, as Election Day draws closer, panic is growing among the general public and voters.