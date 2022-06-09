Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 9 June, 2022, 4:16 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Violation Of Code Of Conduct

EC asks AL MP Bahar to leave constituency

Published : Thursday, 9 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Staff Correspondent

The Election Commission (EC) has asked Cumilla-6 MP AKM Bahauddin Bahar to leave the constituency. The commission issued the order on Wednesday alleging violation of code of conduct in Cumilla City Corporation elections.
Returning Officer Shahedunnabi Chowdhury confirmed it.
Earlier, on June 6, independent mayoral candidate Monirul Haque Sakku wrote a letter to the returning officer alleging violation of the code of conduct. In it, he mentioned that local MP is violating the code of conduct by staying in the constituency. The MP is carrying out election campaign by uniting representatives and concerned guardians of various educational institutions, mosque-madrasa and leaders and activists of Adarsha Sadar Upazila including the office of city Awami League. The local MP is also conducting election activities with the leaders and activists of Sadar Dakshin and Lalmai upazilas.
The complaint further said that leaders and activists of different areas have come to the constituency and are carrying out various campaign activities including motorcycle showdown. This is violating the election code of conduct. In addition, as Election Day draws closer, panic is growing among the general public and voters.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
EC asks AL MP Bahar to leave constituency
Injured AL leader dies in Sylhet
BD fails to exploit full potentials of green energy
Bernicat sworn in as DG of US Foreign Service
A discussion meeting on allocation of funds for safe drinking water
1 dies of Covid after a week
Connectivity with India’s nieghbours can transform northeast, says Jaishankar
Palestinian probe finds journalist 'murdered' by Israeli soldier


Latest News
Requisition: HC bars police from keeping vehicles for over 7 days
Suspended PBI official sent to jail over Khulna college girl’s rape
No shortage of spices in market ahead of Eid: Traders
Re-excavation work of old Buriganga channel likely to start this month: Taposh
BNP blasts govt for inflicting great misery on people
Case filed over DBC TV news producer’s murder in city
PM greets FIFA WC's original trophy in Bangladesh
Polls to be held in a free, credible manner: CEC
Boy drowns in Chattogram
None will be spared if Sheikh Hasina is given death threat: Nanak
Most Read News
Mob attack police in Dhaka, three injured
Fifa World Cup trophy in Dhaka for 36 hours
Russia returns bodies of 210 Ukrainian fighters to Kyiv
BJP leader arrested for anti-Muslim comments
Lavrov discussing food corridor with Turkey
First time, cancer vanishes for 18 patients in drug trial
Kane's 50th England goal rescues draw with Germany
Significance of Six-Point Movement in our national life
US suggests to speak out against Russia: Envoy
CSTO should become balancing factor in Euro-Atlantic region: Lavrov
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft