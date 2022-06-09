Video
A home turned into blessing for the children of sex workers

Published : Thursday, 9 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87

A home in Tangail district has turned into a dream house and blessings for the children of the sex workers, who used to live in a brothel there, paving the way for sheltering around hundred kids of the socially stigmatized women.
This home is Sonar Bangla Children Home at Mogra union under Tangail sadar upazila. It has become heaven to chase dreams for the children of sex workers which is a substantial and commendable effort of the Society for Social Service (SSS), a local development organization in the district town.
Established in 1999, Sonar Bangla Children Home stands on 9.5 acres of land. SSS authority runs the home with its own fund. Sometimes, foreign NGOs collaborating with local NGOs also help them by providing cash assistance and building infrastructural development at the Sonar Bangla Children Home.
SSS brings the children of the sex workers to the home to save them from prostitution and other crimes at the brothel. It provides full free educational facilities to them including vocational training. After being educated, many children of the home have been doing the job at the mainstream level in different positions in Tangail and Dhaka.
Anwar (not real name), a class-seven student and resident of the home said, "When I was eight years old, Sonar Bangla Children Home authority brought me here. They provide me with all of my needs including food, accommodation, and education. I also meet my mother once a week. My mother comes here with various homemade foods. I have been getting a better life here which will not be possible at the para (brothel)".
The Sonar Bangla Children Home arranges cultural, sports, and extra-curricular activities for the children. A Karate group of the home has already bagged a good number of awards at home and abroad including gold and bronze medals at Mt. Everest Open International Karate Championship in Nepal a few years ago.    -BSS



