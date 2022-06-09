Pushkin’s 223rd birth anniv observed in Dhaka

The 223rd birth anniversary of Russian poet Alexander Pushkin and the Russian Language Day was observed with a number of events in Dhaka on Monday.

The events were organized on the occasion by the Russian House in Dhaka.

A programme was arranged at the Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Building of University of Dhaka (DU) where stands a bust sculpture of Pushkin.

The Director of the Russian House in Dhaka Mr. Maxim Dobrokhotov and DU Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof. Dr. Md. Akhtaruzzaman discussed the life and literature of poet and his influence on Russian language.

Members of the Compatriots Association "Rodina", members of Soviet Alumni Association, Bangladesh (SAAB), students of Russian House language courses, DU students were also present during the tribute event.

A grand celebration event was organised at Ranada Prasad Saha University (RPSU) in Narayanganj which was presided over by Dr. Manindra Kumar Roy, VC of RPSU. Mrs. Ekaterina Semenova, Minister-Counselor of the Russian Embassy in Bangladesh made her remarks at the event. A video presentation on Pushkin's life was also shown.

Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy hosted a webinar on the occasion titled, World Literary Tour - Russian Literature. Prominent poet and writer Dr Masuduzzaman keynote speaker was a keynote speaker at the online event. -UNB









