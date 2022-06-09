Fake journo couple held for embezzlement

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a fake journalist couple on charges of embezzling huge money from a number of people promising to give home at the Prime Minister's Ashrayan Project from Rajasan area of Savar upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

The arrested were identified as Md Sumon Hawladar alias Edrish Ali, 40 and his wife Poli Akter, 35, residents of Patuakhali District. "On a tip-off, an operational team of the RAB-4 conducted a raid in the area and nabbed them," Sergeant Md Aman Ulla of RAB-4 said. -BSS







