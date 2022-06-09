Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 9 June, 2022, 4:16 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

DU students protest BJP spokespersons’ derogatory remarks on Prophet

Published : Thursday, 9 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94

General students of Dhaka University demonstrate at TSC protesting against the derogatory remarks made by BJP's spokespersons' against Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) on Wednesday. photo: observer

General students of Dhaka University demonstrate at TSC protesting against the derogatory remarks made by BJP's spokespersons' against Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) on Wednesday. photo: observer

Some students of Dhaka University have formed a human chain protesting the remarks by two Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) leaders defaming Prophet Mohammed (pubh).
They formed the human chain under the banner of 'General Students of Dhaka University' in front of the university's Anti Terrorist Raju monument at 1 pm.
The human chain was formed in front of university's Anti Terrorist Raju monument at 12pm.
They urged the government to issue a statement condemning the heinous act.
Masood, a second year student of  Department of Islamic Studies said, "Muslim countries have already called for a boycott of Indian products because of their comments. Though Bangladesh could not boycott the product, it may issue a statement at least condemning the comments."
Abu Huzaifa Jabed, a student of the Institute of Social Welfare and Research (ISWR), said, "The BJP leaders' comments on the Prophet and his wives were pre-planned.  It is an attempt to destroy the friendly relations between Hindus and Muslims."
India is facing major diplomatic outrage from Muslim countries after top officials in the ruling Hindu nationalist party made derogatory references to Islam and the Prophet, drawing accusations of blasphemy across some Arab nations that have left New Delhi struggling to contain the damaging fallout, reports AP.
At least five Arab nations have lodged official protests against India, and Pakistan and Afghanistan also reacted strongly Monday to the comments made by two prominent spokespeople from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party. Anger has poured out on social media, and calls for a boycott of Indian goods have surfaced in some Arab nations.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
A home turned into blessing for the children of sex workers
Pushkin’s 223rd birth anniv observed in Dhaka
Fake journo couple held for embezzlement
DU students protest BJP spokespersons’ derogatory remarks on Prophet
BR to operate special mango train from June 13
President Abdul Hamid standing by the FIFA World Cup Trophy
Demand for arresting fugitive killers of BUET student Sony
BNP blockade halts traffic in Khagrachhari


Latest News
Requisition: HC bars police from keeping vehicles for over 7 days
Suspended PBI official sent to jail over Khulna college girl’s rape
No shortage of spices in market ahead of Eid: Traders
Re-excavation work of old Buriganga channel likely to start this month: Taposh
BNP blasts govt for inflicting great misery on people
Case filed over DBC TV news producer’s murder in city
PM greets FIFA WC's original trophy in Bangladesh
Polls to be held in a free, credible manner: CEC
Boy drowns in Chattogram
None will be spared if Sheikh Hasina is given death threat: Nanak
Most Read News
Mob attack police in Dhaka, three injured
Fifa World Cup trophy in Dhaka for 36 hours
Russia returns bodies of 210 Ukrainian fighters to Kyiv
BJP leader arrested for anti-Muslim comments
Lavrov discussing food corridor with Turkey
First time, cancer vanishes for 18 patients in drug trial
Kane's 50th England goal rescues draw with Germany
Significance of Six-Point Movement in our national life
US suggests to speak out against Russia: Envoy
CSTO should become balancing factor in Euro-Atlantic region: Lavrov
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft