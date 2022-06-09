DU students protest BJP spokespersons’ derogatory remarks on Prophet



General students of Dhaka University demonstrate at TSC protesting against the derogatory remarks made by BJP's spokespersons' against Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) on Wednesday. photo: observer

They formed the human chain under the banner of 'General Students of Dhaka University' in front of the university's Anti Terrorist Raju monument at 1 pm.

They urged the government to issue a statement condemning the heinous act.

Masood, a second year student of Department of Islamic Studies said, "Muslim countries have already called for a boycott of Indian products because of their comments. Though Bangladesh could not boycott the product, it may issue a statement at least condemning the comments."

Abu Huzaifa Jabed, a student of the Institute of Social Welfare and Research (ISWR), said, "The BJP leaders' comments on the Prophet and his wives were pre-planned. It is an attempt to destroy the friendly relations between Hindus and Muslims."

India is facing major diplomatic outrage from Muslim countries after top officials in the ruling Hindu nationalist party made derogatory references to Islam and the Prophet, drawing accusations of blasphemy across some Arab nations that have left New Delhi struggling to contain the damaging fallout, reports AP.

At least five Arab nations have lodged official protests against India, and Pakistan and Afghanistan also reacted strongly Monday to the comments made by two prominent spokespeople from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party. Anger has poured out on social media, and calls for a boycott of Indian goods have surfaced in some Arab nations. -UNB











