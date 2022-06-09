BR to operate special mango train from June 13

CHAPANAWABGANJ, Jun 8: A 'special mango train' will operate on Chapainawabganj-Dhaka route from June 13 to transport mangoes at lower cost, said authority on Wednesday.

The special train will start its journey from Rahanpur railway station in the afternoon on June 13, said Rajshahi Railway (West) General Manager Asim Kumar Talukder.

The first mango special train was inaugurated on 5 June, 2020 to transport mangoes from Chapainawabganj to Dhaka .

The train, which ran till July 21 of that year, transported 167 metric tonnes (MTs) of mangoes. Bangladesh Railway earned revenue of Tk 2.11 lakh.

The train was launched for the second time on May 27 last year and it transported 236 MTs of mangoes till July 16. The revenue was Tk 13.44 lakh.

Chapainawabganj Railway Assistant Station Master Obaidullah said the cost of mango transportation this year has not been fixed yet. -UNB







