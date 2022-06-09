

Justice delayed close to justice denied



Reportedly, the much talked about death reference and appeals in the sensational 10 truck arms haul case involving 14 people including ex- ministers has not yet been disposed of although the convicts were handed down capital punishment by a Chattogram Court on January 30, 2014.



Similarly, over 800 death reference cases including the infamous August 21 grenade attack case, Ramna Batamul bomb blast case, Holey Artisan attack case, Nusrat Jahan Rafi murder case and Barisal's Rifat Sharif murder case are also pending before the HC for disposal.



According to a report, though HC received these cases since 2016, it will take until the year 2027 for the court to dispose of all the cases after hearing under currency judicial process. However, the reasons behind HC's not taking up these death references from 2017 up until March 2022 are hardly understandable to us.



Although we are not legal experts, but the marked this procrastination raises questions: Are we short of manpower in executing legal actions? Or are the country's conventional legal processes are preventing from executing the pending death penalties on time?



Also delay in delivering final verdict on death reference cases is increasing the numbers of accused sentenced to death by trial courts in the condemn cells. Already over a thousand are languishing in condemned cells suffering agony across the country.



Needs be mentioned, a convict sentenced to death by a trial court needs a HC approval for his execution requiring further scrutiny of the lower court's verdict. During this process, the convict is kept in a condemned cell.



From the perspective of prisoner's rights, the rationale for timely execution of any death reference verdict is important. Appropriate and speedy execution of a death sentence has a humane implication too.



Prolonged delay in execution of death sentence has an inhuman effect creating adverse physical and psychological stress on convicts' queued in the death row. Delay in disposing of death reference cases can leave one mentally devastated, leaving him or her to even commit suicide.



Moreover, it is not possible for one to make up the loss of time and mental damage done in a condemn cell if he/ she is later acquitted in the higher court.



We hope HC will take proper measures to fast implement all pending death reference cases in different courts across the country. Dilly dallies in execution of such cases will only send a wrong message to people.



Last but not the least, increasing the number of prisons in proportion to rising number of accused is also essential.



