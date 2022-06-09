Monkey-pox spotted at Dhaka airport

Dear Sir

It is a matter of worry that monkeypox is spreading across the world swiftly. Though the disease is not deadly, it causes panic among common people. It is because the whole world just has experienced deadly corona pandemic.



Recently, a Turkish citizen was discovered with monkeypox symptoms during passenger screening at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. The health in-charge of the airport, confirmed the matter. Airport officials immediately sent the 32-year-old man to the Infectious Diseases Hospital in the capital's Mohakhali.



Accordingly, the man landed at the airport on a Turkish Airlines flight at 12:30pm, carrying a total of 216 passengers, including two infants. Airport authority has identified him as a suspected infectious with monkeypox, following thermal imaging.



After primary treatment, the authority has sent him to the Infectious Diseases Hospital.Meanwhile, an official of the Turkish Airlines told that the signs on the passenger's body was initially identified by Turkish authorities as "ringworm", which is known as a common fungal skin infection.However, Turkish airline authorities have urged everyone to refrain from spreading unnecessary panic as the monkeypox's symptoms do not match the passenger's symptoms. Now it is urgent to diagnose the disease and keep him in quarantine. imultaneously, we should not get panicked.

Alif Khan

Over email