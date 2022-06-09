

For a profitable sugar industry



According to experts, the soil and climate of Bangladesh is quite suitable for sugarcane cultivation? If cultivated in modern or scientific way, 135-136 tons of sugarcane can be produced per hectare effortlessly in the country. Sugar, molasses and juice are obtained from sugarcane.



Sugarcane is a lucrative crop - providing 75% of the sugar production, but it is also used as fodder for cattle.



Sugarcane is perennial, slender and tall tropical herbaceous plant native to Asia. Three varieties of sugarcane are grown worldwide for commercial sugar production. Sugarcane has probably been cultivated in Asia since ancient times. At present sugarcane is cultivated in about 100 countries of the world.



However, the major sugarcane producing countries are India, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Barbados, China, Cuba, Mexico, Egypt, Jamaica, Peru, South Africa, Hawaii, Florida and Louisiana in the United States.



Sugarcane is one of the most important cash crops in Bangladesh. In 2005-06, it was cultivated in about 3 thousand 6 acres of land and the annual production was about 55 thousand 11 tons. This production is less than the demand of the country.



Although sugarcane is grown almost everywhere in Bangladesh, Chittagong, Comilla, Sylhet, Dhaka, Faridpur, Jamalpur, Kishoreganj, Tangail, Jessore, Kushtia, Bogra, Rangpur, Dinajpur, Pabna and Rajshahi are the major sugarcane growing areas.



Bangladesh Sugarcane Research and Training Institute has developed about 30 improved varieties of high yielding sugarcane. These varieties of sugarcane are cultivated by ordinary farmers on their own farms and outside the sugar mills. Sugarcane is an annual plant. It is traditionally cultivated by burying two-thirds of a piece of sugarcane stem in the ground.



However, lately, sugarcane is being cultivated extensively in the laboratory through tissue culture in a scientific manner. Bangladesh produces an average of 6.3 million tonnes of sugarcane per year on 0.43 acres of land. The 15 sugar mills in the country produce an average of 1.5-1.99 lakh tonnes of sugar per year, the rest is used for molasses and food.



Privately, 3 more companies are coming into sugar production in 2006 - of which Meghna Group's annual production capacity is said to be 600,000 tonnes. The annual demand of sugar in Bangladesh is 10 to 12 lakh tonnes of which 1.5 million tonnes are produced in the country.



The state-of-the-art sugar mills can collect about 75-8% of the total sugar in sugarcane. It is possible to collect 60-70% sugar in sugar mills of Bangladesh. In this country, therefore, only 7-8 kg of sugar is produced from every 100 kg of sugarcane.



Sandy and silty loam soils are suitable for sugarcane cultivation. The land should have water irrigation and drainage facilities. Sugarcane is a very important cash crop for food and industry in our country.



As a companion crop to sugarcane, pulses and oilseeds can be grown in rainfed conditions without irrigation without separate land - which is much more profitable than sugarcane cultivation alone. Cultivation of legumes as a companion crop increases the fertility of the land.



Although sugarcane is damaged due to natural calamities, partial damage can be compensated from the companion crop. Sugarcane cultivation as a companion crop reduces the infestation of sugarcane insects as onion and garlic leaves have strong bitterness. Cultivation of companion crops with sugarcane reduces weeds in the land and thus increases the yield of the main crop.



To increase sugarcane production, pulses can be grown as a companion crop in sugarcane lands. Pulses along with sugarcane can be cultivated as first and second companion crops.





The best time to plant sugarcane seeds or seedlings from is Kartik to Agrahayan for the first time as a companion crop. For the second time, pulses can be easily cultivated from March to April. Seeds of pulses should be sown in rows between two rows of sugarcane.



During intercropping for good yield, intercropping of sugarcane crop is done. Garlic and onion tubers can be planted with early varieties of sugarcane and seedlings of onions can be planted with sugarcane of Middle Nabi variety. Five rows of onion or garlic can be planted between two rows of sugarcane.



Besides, coriander seeds can also be sown by scattering before the last cultivation while preparing the land. You can also sow coriander seeds in rows in the space between the two rows.



After planting of onion and garlic, weeds should be cleaned, top dressing should be applied, irrigation and drainage should be done and necessary measures should be taken to control the disease in time. It is possible to take care of sugarcane, onion and garlic fields together.



If there is lack of sap in the land, water irrigation should be taken. If necessary, arrangements have to be made for drainage of water. After watering, if 'Joe' comes in the land, especially in onion and garlic fields, weeding should be done.



Onion and garlic cultivation as a companion crop does not require any additional fertilizer. This is because the fertilizer used in the main crop is used for both the crops. In case of infestation of insects and diseases, control measures should be taken by applying approved pesticides or fungicides.

Author: Manager, Public Relations Department, Bangladesh Sugar and Food Industries Corporation















