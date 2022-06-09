Khulna journos protest attack on BFUJ president



Khulna Union of Journalists (KUJ) formed a human chain in front of Khulna Press Club in protest against the recent attack on BFUJ President Omar Faruk. photo: observer

KHULNA, June 8: Leaders of Khulna Union of Journalists (KUJ) demanded immediate arrest of those criminals who assaulted and manhandled journalists' leader Omar Faruk, president of Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ), at Jatiya Press Club (JPC).KUJ leaders have also called for stopping terrorist activities inside the JPC in the name of holding political programmes.KUJ organized a human chain programme in front of Khulna Press Club (KPC) in protest against the recent attack on Omar Faruk by Jubu Dal-JCD men on the JPC premises.They said, "Leaders and activists of BNP and its associate bodies enter the places reserved for JPC members forcefully almost everyday and humiliate the JPC members".The journalist leaders expressed frustration, saying that they got no remedy even after lodging complaints repeatedly to the JPC authorities in this regard.They urged the Home Ministry to bring the attackers of journalists and journalist leaders to justice as soon as possible and ensure security inside the JPC as well as other press clubs across the country.Chaired by KUJ President Faruk Ahmed, journalists' leaders Sheikh Abu Hasan, S M Zahid Hossain, Mamun Reza, S M Saheb Ali, Humayun Kabir, Mallick Sudhangsu, Jubu League City Unit Convener shafiqur Rahman Palash, and CPB City Unit President Mizanur Rahman, among others, spoke.