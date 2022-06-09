70 ethnic students get bicycles at Kamalganj

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR, June 8: A total of 70 students from small ethnic groups of the plains have got bicycles in Kamalganj Upazila of the district.

Moulvibazar Deputy Commissioner Mir Nahid Ahsan, as chief guest, distributed the bicycles among them at a programme held in the upazila parishad meeting room on Tuesday.

Kamalganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sifat Uddin presided over the programme.

At that time, some students got scholarships, including Tk 2,400 each to 150 primary level students, Tk 6,000 each to 70 secondary students and Tk 9,600 each to 30 higher secondary students.

Six poor and helpless people also received Tk 3,500 each at the programme as Zakat money.











