Four found dead in four districts

Four persons including an elderly man have been found dead in separate incidents in four districts- Joypurhat, Barishal, Sunamganj and Sirajganj, in three days.

KALAI, JOYPURHAT: Police recovered the blood-stained body of a man in Kalai Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Mohsin Hossain, 31, son of Mohammad Ali, a resident of Bakhra Belbaria Village under Jindarpur Union in the upazila. He worked in a local NGO and Bakhra Belgaria Jame Mosque as imam.

The deceased's father said Mohsin went out of the house on Tuesday evening. He had been missing since then.

On Wednesday morning, locals spotted his blood-stained body wrapped in a sack beside the Molamgari-Khetlal Road in Karimpur area and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Joypurhat Adhunik District Hospital for an autopsy.

The body bore several injury marks on its different parts.

Police suspect that he might have been hacked to death by miscreants.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to arrest those involved in the killing.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kalai Police Station (PS) SM Moinuddin confirmed the incident.

BARISHAL: Police recovered the hanging body of a man in Gournadi Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Hasan Fakir, 30, son of Jalil Fakir, a resident of Dakshin Batajor Village in the upazila. He was the driver of a mahindra (local vehicle).

The deceased's father said the family members saw the body of Hasan hanging from the ceiling of his room in the house in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body at noon and sent it to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Gournadi Model PS OC Md Afzal Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken if any complaint is received from the deceased's family members.

JAGANNATHPUR, SUNAMGANJ: The throat-slit body of an elderly man was recovered by police in Jagannathpur Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Suruj Ali, 70, a resident of Gandharbpur Village under Raniganj Union in the upazila.

Police sources said locals spotted the slaughtered body of Suruj Ali in Gandharbpur area and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sunamganj Sadar Hospital for an autopsy.

Jagannathpur PS OC Mizanur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

SIRAJGANJ: Hanging body of an engineer was recovered from beside Dhekuria Echopark in Kazipur Upazila of the district on Monday at 7pm.

The deceased was identified as Pial Sarkar, son of Kalam Haldar of Sobshuddo Para Village in Barishal Sadar.

Being informed, police went to the spot and found the body hanging from a ceiling bar of a room at block site of a river adjoining the park.

A contractor Rajjak has been working at the site for the last six months. Police could not ascertain the death reason immediately.

Kazipur PS OC Shyamol Kumar Dutta confirmed the matter.

The body has been sent to the morgue of Sirajgan Sadar Hospital for an autopsy report, OC Shyamol said.

However, an unnatural death case has been filed with the PS in this connection, the OC added.











