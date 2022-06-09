Video
Home Countryside

2,33,635 babies to be fed Vitamin A capsules in Feni

Published : Thursday, 9 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85
Our Correspondent

FENI, June 8: A total of 2,33,635 babies will be fed Vitamin A capsules in the district from June 12 to June 15 on the occasion of the Vitamin A Plus Campaign.
District Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Rafique-us-Salehin disclosed the information at a press briefing held at the CS office auditorium in the town on Wednesday morning.
Under the programme, 12 to 59 month-old babies will be fed red colour capsules while six to 11-month-old babies the blue ones.
District Public Health Department will implement the programme at 1,142 centres in six upazilas and five municipalities in the district.
The guardians have been requested to bring their children with a filled stomach to a nearby centre from 8am till 4pm.
District Information Officer Rezaul Rabbi Monir and Medical Officer Dr Tahsin Nur Ami, among others, were also present at the programme.


