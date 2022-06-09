38 thousand fishermen of Char Fasson deprived of VGF rice

Video
Published : Thursday, 9 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

CHAR FASSON, BHOLA, June 8: There are a total of 57,311 registered sea fishermen in Char Fasson Upazila of the district. Of them, 19,521 ones  are getting vulnerable group feeding (VGF) facility. The remaining 37,790 fishermen are deprived of the facility.  
The 65-day (May 23-July 23) fishing ban is going on in the upazila. Under the VGP programme, a total of 983.416 tonnes of VGF rice has been allocated for fishers.  This humanitarian rice allocation has been allocated for 17,561 fishers in 21 unions of the upazila under 2021-2022 financial year.
Under first phase, each family will be given 56 kg rice. The distribution of the allocated rice will be completed in 42 days.
Many fishers have been workless due to the running ban. These families are passing days in      hardship.  
Fisher Abu Taher of Noorabad Union said, he has been fishing in the sea for the last 17 years. He runs a trawler of another owner. He is running a seven-member family.
He said, "We are not getting VGF rice despite being registered. Now we are passing everyday in uttered hardship. None is coming to see our plight."
Another Manzu of Ahammadpur Union said, "I have been living on fishing in the sea for one era fighting with different disasters. After corona, natural disasters appeared for several times. We witness fishing suspension for seven times in a year. During these times we stay workless. I have a six-member family including minor children. I am a registered fisher, but not getting VGF rice. I demand of the government for bringing all reregistered fishers under the VGF programme. "
A Mujibnagar Union fisher Shahabuddin said, "I am workless. There is no work. I am a registered but getting not VGF rice. There are so many like me. Eid is ahead. Our present lives are uncertain. We are getting no government assistance."   
Char Fasson Upazila Fisheries Officer Marif Hossain Minar said,
"We are trying to bring other fishers under the VGF," he added.


