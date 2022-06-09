

A seminar was held on the occasion of Safe Motherhood Day at Kashipur Islamic Foundation Auditorium in Barishal City on Wednesday morning. The seminar was organized by Islamic Foundation Barishal Divisional Office and UNICEF Bangladesh. Additional Divisional Commissioner in Barishal Khandakar Anwar Hossain was present as chief guest while Islamic Foundation Barishal Divisional Office Director Md Nurul Islam presided over the programme. photo: observer