Seven ‘commit suicide’ in four dists

Seven people including three women and a teenage boy have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in four districts- Meherpur, Moulvibazar, Dinajpur and Naogaon, in recent times.

MEHERPUR: A man and his wife have reportedly committed suicide by hanging themselves in Gangni Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Sagar Hossain, 18, son Iktar Ali, a resident of Patkelpate Village in Sadar Upazila, and his wife Chameli Khatun, 16, daughter of Kalu Mia, a resident of Dighalkandi Gucchagram Village in Gangni Upazila of the district.

Local sources said Sagar married Chameli a year back.

Sagar came to his father-in-law's house in Dighalkandi Gucchagram Village of Gangni Upazila on Monday night after having an altercation with his father. His wife was staying there.

On Tuesday afternoon, they hanged themselves from the ceiling fan of a room in the house of Kalu Mia.

Being informed, police recovered their hanging bodies from the scene and sent those to a local hospital morgue for autopsies.

The reason behind their committing suicide could not be known immediately.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gangni Police Station (PS) Abdul Razzak confirmed the incident, adding that legal action would be taken in this connection.

MOULVIBAZAR: A young man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Gopal Mandrajee, 23, son of tea worker late Push Mandrajee, a resident of Patrokhola area in the upazila.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Kamalganj PS Suruj Ali said they found the body hanging inside the room of a house.

Police recovered the body and sent it to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, he said.

An unnatural death case was filed in this regard, however, legal steps would be taken after the forensic report, the SI further said.

CHIRIRBANDAR, DINAJPUR: Two people including a woman have reportedly committed suicide in separate incidents in Chirirbandar Upazila of the district in two days.

A man committed suicide by hanging himself in the upazila on Monday morning.

Deceased Pramath Chandra Roy, 60, son of late Kanduram Roy, was a resident of Durgadanga Majhpara Village under Bhiail Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Pramath Chandra hanged himself from a banyan tree nearby the house at around 6am.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The reason behind his committing suicide could not be known immediately.

Chirirbandar PS OC Bazlur Rashid confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

On the other hand, an elderly woman has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Chirirbandar Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

Deceased Shanti Bala, 62, wife of late Atul Chandra Roy, was a resident of Manikshah Para in Talpukur Village under Bhiyail Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Shanti Bala had been suffering from breast cancer for long.

As she could not bear the pain, Shanti Bala hanged herself from the ceiling of her room in the house at around 2pm on Saturday.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Bhiail Union Parishad Chairman Abdur Razzak Shah confirmed the incident.

NAOGAON: Two people including an elderly woman have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in Dhamoirhat and Atrai upazilas of the district in two days.

A teenage boy has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district on Saturday morning out of huff with his mother.

The deceased was identified as Md Jubayer Hossain, 19, son of Khalilur Rahman, a resident of Chakbadan Village under Aranagar Union in the upazila. He was an honours first year student of Naogaon Government College.

Police and local sources said Jubayer had an altercation with his mother Josna Begum over eating breakfast in the morning.

As a sequel to it, Jubayer hanged himself with a scarf from the ceiling fan of his room in the house at around 10am out of huff with his mother.

Later on, his family members saw the hanging body of Jubayer and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as no complaint was received.

However, an unnatural death case was filed with Dhamoirhat PS in this connection.

Dhamoirhat PS OC Md Mozammel Haque Kazi confirmed the incident.

On the other hand, an elderly woman has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Atrai Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Rawshanara, 72, wife of Md Abul Hossain, a resident of Boraiburi Village under Hatkalupara Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Rawshanara had been suffering from old-age complications for long.

As she could not bear the pain anymore, she hanged herself from the ceiling of her room in the house at night.

Being informed, police recovered the body on Saturday morning and sent it to Naogaon Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, an unnatural death case was filed with Atrai PS in this connection.

Atrai PS OC Md Abul Kalam Azad confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.











