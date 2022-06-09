Video
Thursday, 9 June, 2022, 4:14 AM
Home Countryside

Four get life term in drug cases

Published : Thursday, 9 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92
Our Correspondents

Separate courts in three days sentenced four men to life-term of imprisonment in three different drug cases in three districts- Naogaon, Natore and Kishoreganj.
NAOGAON: A court in the district on Tuesday noon has sentenced two persons to life-term in jail in a drug case.
At the same time, each of the convicts has been fined Tk 50,000, and in default, they have to suffer one more year of rigorous imprisonment.
The verdict was handed down by District Judge Hasan Mahmudul Islam.
NATORE: A court in the district on Monday sentenced a man to life-term of imprisonment in a drug case filed in 2018.
Senior District and Sessions Judge Sharif Uddin handed down the verdict.
The condemned convict is Shahadat Hossain, son of Shukchand Sarder, a resident of Damdam High School area in Singra Upazila.
The court also fined him Tk 10 thousands, and in default, he has to suffer six more months in jail.
According to the prosecution, police arrested Shahadat along with 50 grams of heroin from a restaurant in Damdam area of Singra Upazila in the district on October 18, 2018.
A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Singra Police Station (PS) in this connection.
Police submitted the charge sheet to the court after investigation.
After examining the case records and witnesses, the judge pronounced the verdict on Monday.
KISHOREGANJ: A court in the district on Sunday sentenced a man to life-term in jail in a drug case filed in 2013.
Additional District and Sessions Judge Jannatul Ibna Hoque handed down the verdict in the afternoon.
The convict is Jibon, 39, son of late Mati Mia, a resident of Charchatal Village in Asuganj Upazila of Brahmanbaria District.
According to the prosecution, police arrested Jibon along with drugs from Kuluarchar Upazila in the district on August 13, 2013.
A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Kuliarchar PS in this regard.
Later, police submitted the charge-sheet to the court accusing him.
Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Sunday afternoon.


