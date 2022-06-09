

Noakhali Science and Technology University observed the World Ocean Day-2022











Noakhali Science and Technology University observed the World Ocean Day-2022 in the district on Wednesday in a befitting manner. This year's theme of the day is -"Revitalisation: Collective Action for the Ocean." To mark the day, a rally was brought out on the campus. NSTU VC Professor Dr Md Didar-ul-Alam attended the programme as chief guest. Deputy VC of the university Professor Dr Mohammad Abdul Baki, Treasurer Professor Dr Mohammad Faruque Uddin, President of Teachers' Association Professor Dr Newaz Mohammad Bahadur and Chairman of Oceanography Department Nazmus Sakib Khan were also present at that time. photo: observer