Lightning strike kills two in Habiganj

HABIGANJ, June 8: Two young men were killed by lightning strikes in separate incidents in Baniachong Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Ramim Mia, 16, son of Arkan Mia, a resident of Duttpara Village, and Usman Talukder, 26, son of Amir Hossain, a resident of Durgapur Village under Pailarkandi Union.

Local sources said Ramim Mia was walking beside his house in the afternoon. Suddenly, thunderbolt struck on him, leaving him critically injured. Locals rescued him and rushed to Baniachong Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Ramim dead.

Meanwhile, Usman was grazing cattle in a field next to his house in the afternoon. He died on the spot when a lightning struck on him.











