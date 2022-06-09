Video
Kane's 50th England goal rescues draw with Germany

Published : Thursday, 9 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 100

England's forward Harry Kane shoots from the penalty spot to score his team's equaliser during the UEFA Nations League football match Germany v England in Munich, southern Germany on June 7, 2022. photo: AFP

MUNICH, JUNE 8: England captain Harry Kane scored his 50th international goal on Tuesday by converting a late penalty in Munich in a 1-1 Nations League draw with Germany.
Germany broke the deadlock when Jonas Hofmann fired the hosts ahead at the Allianz Arena, but Kane levelled from the spot with two minutes left.
Germany defender Nico Schlotterbeck stumbled into Kane in the area and the penalty was given after a VAR review.
The Tottenham striker moved into outright second on England's list of all-time leading goalscorers, passing Bobby Charlton's total of 49.
"It's a really nice feeling," Kane told Channel Four.
"I had a couple of early chances and thought it could be one of those days."
"It's good to get the goal and it's just a shame we didn't nick it in the end," added Kane, who had earlier been denied by a superb Manuel Neuer save.
Gareth Southgate's side remain bottom of Group A3 after losing 1-0 to Hungary in Budapest last Saturday.
Germany, who visit Hungary on Saturday, are a point above them in third as the Germans' coach Hansi Flick extended his unbeaten run to 11 games, dating back to September.
"It's bitter to concede the equaliser -- extremely stupid," Hofmann told ZDF. "But we created good chances and it was a decent performance."
Germany, playing in the shirts of their national women's team, twice breached the England defence in the first half without reward.
Thomas Mueller lobbed the ball over England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, but the whistle had already gone after an injury to Kalvin Phillips, who was replaced by Jude Bellingham.
Hofmann then broke clear and fired past Pickford, but after a VAR check, the effort was ruled offside.
Neuer, who captained Germany for the 54th time to overtake 2014 World Cup-winning skipper Philipp Lahm, made a reflex save to deny Bukayo Saka.
England struggled to get the ball into the box, especially in the first half, when Kane was closely marshalled by the German defence.
Germany were finally rewarded for their pressure early in the second period.
Joshua Kimmich split the defence with a pass into the feet of Hofmann, who drilled in a shot which Pickford could only get a glove to.
Only a fine stop by Pickford prevented Mueller marking his 114th international appearance with a goal.
Neuer again came to Germany's rescue with another excellent save from Kane's close-range effort.
However, there was no denying England's captain who sent Neuer the wrong way from the spot.    -AFP



