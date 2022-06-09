Video
Trial opens for fallen football chiefs Blatter and Platini

Published : Thursday, 9 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 100

BELLINZONA, JUNE 8: Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini, once the chiefs of world and European football, went on trial in Switzerland on Wednesday over a suspected fraudulent payment.
Former FIFA president Blatter, 86, and Platini, 66, appeared in the Federal Criminal Court in the southern city of Bellinzona, following an investigation that began in 2015 and lasted six years.
The pair are being tried over a two million Swiss franc ($2.08 million) payment in 2011 to Platini, who was then in charge of European football's governing body UEFA.
The former French football great "submitted to FIFA in 2011 an allegedly fictitious invoice for a (alleged) debt still existing for his activity as an adviser for FIFA in the years 1998 to 2002," according to the court.
He and retired Swiss football administrator Blatter could face up to five years in jail.
Both have been accused of fraud and forgery of a document. Blatter is accused of misappropriation and criminal mismanagement, while Platini is accused of participating in those offences.
The trial will conclude on June 22, with the three judges expected to deliver their verdict on July 8.
Retired Swiss football administrator Blatter, wearing a three-piece suit and a white shirt, arrived at the court with his daughter Corinne and his lawyer Lorenz Erni.
Platini arrived wearing a suit and a blue and white pinstripe shirt before the trial opened at 9:00am (0700 GMT).
The judges will have to go through the friendship formed between the defendants, their growing rivalry and then their joint ejection from world football -- but also distinguish that from the alleged crimes at the heart of the court case.
The indictment was filed by the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland (OAG).
Both FIFA and UEFA are headquartered in Switzerland, in Zurich and Nyon respectively.
Platini and Blatter were banned from the sport at the very moment when the former seemed ideally-placed to succeed Blatter at the helm of world football's governing body.    -AFP


