Thursday, 9 June, 2022, 4:12 AM
India's legendary Mithali Raj retires from cricket

Published : Thursday, 9 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 101

In this file photo taken on March 9, 2019, India's Mithali Raj plays a shot during the final match of the women's Twenty20 (T20) cricket series between India and England at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. photo: AFP

NEW DELHI, JUNE 8: India's Mithali Raj on Wednesday announced her retirement from all international formats after 23 years dominating women's cricket as a batter and skipper.
Raj is the all-time leading run-scorer in women's one-day internationals and one of the most recognised figures in Indian sport.
A Bollywood biopic following the 39-year-old's trailblazing career is set to hit cinemas next month.
She last captained India against South Africa in the Women's World Cup in March when the team failed to make the semi-finals of the 50-over showpiece.
"Today is the day I retire from all forms of international cricket," Raj, who quit Twenty20 internationals in 2019, wrote in a statement posted on Twitter.
"Each time I stepped on the field I gave my very best with the intent to help India win. I will always cherish the opportunity given to me to represent the tricolour," she added.
"I feel now is the perfect time to call curtains on my playing career as the team is in the capable hands of some very talented young players and the future of Indian cricket is bright."
Raj led India to two 50-over World Cup finals and finishes with 7,805 runs including seven centuries in 232 ODI matches.
She began her career in 1999 in a one-day international against Ireland.
Raj is India's only double centurion in women's Tests, with her 214 against England in 2002.
She says she intends to stay involved with cricket somehow.
"This journey may have ended but another one beckons as I'd love to stay involved in the game I love and contribute to the growth of women's cricket in India and world over," said Raj.
"Special mention to all my fans, thank you for all your love & support."     -AFP


