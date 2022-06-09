Video
Thursday, 9 June, 2022
Sports

Taskin's T20 inclusion balances Bangladesh bowling unit

Published : Thursday, 9 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 137
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh speedster Taskin Ahmed fit to play T20i series against West Indies, confirmed Bangladesh team selector Habibul Bashar to AFP.
"He looks good and may be ready well before the ODIs," Bashar told.
Taskin has been sidelined with a shoulder injury since the second Test against South Africa in April and missed home series against Sri Lanka, who visited a specialist in the United Kingdom for treatment.
He was named in the squad for the one-day series in the West Indies starting July 10, but Bashar said his improving fitness meant he could also be a contender for the three-match T20i series beginning a week earlier.
"He will be travelling to the West Indies before the T20Is anyway. So, there is a good chance for him to play these matches," former Bangladesh captain confirmed.
The quick however, is going to miss the two red-ball affairs against West Indies starting on June 16.
Another Bangladesh pacer Shohidul Islam is ruled out of the tour and uncapped Hasan Mahmud named as his replacement. But the Bangladesh think tank decided not to send Mahmud in West Indies perhaps after getting assurances of Taskin's availability for both the white ball formats.
The tour will begin with Test matches and the first Test starting on June 16 followed by the second one on June 24. Three T20s are set for July 2, 3 and 7 after which three ODIs will be held on July 10, 13 and 16.


