

Bangladesh stick Bahrain 0-2

Although the boys lost the match on the day at Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, the fans would not mind praising the boys' audacity to stand strong against such a powerful opponent and consuming fewer gaols.

After taking a 2-0 lead in the first half, Bahrain had the chance to win by a big margin. But in the second half, Bangladesh kept the defence side a bit tighter and did not allow the Middle Easter rivals to score any more.

The Middle East team proved its strength by playing with an exclusive dominance at Bukit Jalil on the day. Bangladesh goalkeeper Anisur Rahman Zico defended his post from a series of attacks for 34 minutes. However, he could no longer save the post after that.

From a corner, Bahrain scorer Abdullah Haram scored a superb goal with an eye-catching header in the 35th minute.

Bangladesh digested the second goal in the 42nd minute. Hasan Al Aswad scored with a shot from outside the box.

In the first 45 minutes, Bangladesh could only enter the Bahrain box once. But they did well in defending the castle in the second half. Most of the time in the first half was played in the Bangladesh half, but, in the second half, Bahrain was under pressure several times. It wasn't like scoring a goal, though. But Bangladesh managed to increase the ball position a bit in the second half.

About 43 years ago, Bangladesh lost to Bahrain in Korea by the same margin. Even after so many years, the red and green jersey could not reduce that gap.











