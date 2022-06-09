Video
FIFA World Cup trophy in city

Published : Thursday, 9 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 130

The FIFA World Cup trophy arrived on Wednesday morning in Dhaka, giving Bangladeshi fans the chance to experience football's most coveted prize.
A chartered flight, carrying the original FIFA World Cup trophy, landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 11.20 am.
The trophy tour was accompanied by a seven-member FIFA delegation, including French 1998 World Cup winner Christian Karembeu.
Executive members of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) and officials of Coca Cola, led by the BFF president Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin, received the trophy at the airport.
During the tour of the trophy in Bangladesh from June 8-11, it will be taken to the President's residence "Bangabhaban" at first in the afternoon and later in the evening, it will be taken to the Ganabhaban, the official residence of the Prime Minister.
After the two high profile courtesy meeting, Coca Cola Bangladesh will host a dinner party for the specific invited guests tonight.
On Thursday morning, the trophy will be taken to Radisson Blue Water Garden Hotel to display for the football fans. A cultural programme will be held when the trophy will be displayed at the Army Stadium for the public on the same day afternoon. Some invited guests and winners of Coca Cola draws will get an opportunity to take pictures with the trophy.
The global tour of the world's most coveted trophy started on May 12 with a first-stop event in Dubai.
Earlier, the trophy made its visit to Bangladesh in 2013 before FIFA World Cup 2014 in Brazil.     -BSS


