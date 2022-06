NSU & Sweden Alumni Network Bangladesh organises a plogging and programme North South University (NSU) and Sweden Alumni Network Bangladesh collaboratively organised a plogging and programme on the theme 'Let's try a more eco-friendly lifestyle' on Wednesday. Prof Dr Hasan Mahmud Reza, Dean, School of Health and Life Sciences, NSU and Ms Alexandra Berg von Linde, Swedish Ambassador in Bangladesh were present as Special Guests. Professor Atiqul Islam, Vice-Chancellor, NSU was present as the Chief Guest. Professor Dr Md Iqbal Rouf Mamun, Chairperson, Sweden Alumni Network Bangladesh & Professor, Department of Chemistry, University of Dhaka chaired the event. photo: observer