BANKING EVENTS

Social Islami Bank Ltd (SIBL) Managing Director and CEO Zafar Alam recently inaugurating a Hajj Booth at Ashkona Hajj Camp, Uttara, to provide services to the pilgrims. Director of Hajj Office and Joint Secretary Md. Saiful Islam, Head of Marketing and Brand Communication Md. Moniruzzaman, Muraqib of Shariah Supervisory Committee Secretariat Md. Mahfuzur Rahman Bhuiyan, Manager of Uttara Branch Md. Moinuddin Hossain and Manager of Dakkhin Khan Branch A.T.M. Shakhawat Hossain also seen among others in the picture. photo: Bank