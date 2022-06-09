

Bangladesh Krishi Bank Inaugurates the ‘Remittance Service Month’

The Managing Director of Bangladesh Krishi Bank (BKB) Md. Ismail Hossain declared the period from 08 June to 07 July 2022 as 'Remittance Service Month' to increase the flow of foreign remittances in Bangladesh.

He urged all the officers and staffs of Bangladesh Krishi Bank to attract immigrant Bangladeshis to bring remittances through Bangladesh Krishi Bank from abroad in the legal way.

The Chairperson of Center for NRB M S Shekil Chowdhury spoke on the occasion as special guest.

The Deputy Managing Director (DMD) of Bangladesh Krishi Bank Chanu Gopal Ghosh, the General Manager (Admin) Md. Azizul Bari along with all the departmental heads of the bank's head office and other concerned officers and staffs were present on the occasion.





