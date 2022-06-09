Video
BANKING EVENT

Bangladesh Krishi Bank Inaugurates the ‘Remittance Service Month’

Published : Thursday, 9 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Business Desk

Bangladesh Krishi Bank Inaugurates the ‘Remittance Service Month’

The inauguration ceremony of the 'Remittance Service Month' was held at Board Room of Bangladesh Krishi Bank's Head Office on Wednesday, says a press release.
The Managing Director of Bangladesh Krishi Bank (BKB) Md. Ismail Hossain declared the period from 08 June to 07 July 2022 as 'Remittance Service Month' to increase the flow of foreign remittances in Bangladesh.
He urged all the officers and staffs of Bangladesh Krishi Bank to attract immigrant Bangladeshis to bring remittances through Bangladesh Krishi Bank from abroad in the legal way.
The Chairperson of Center for NRB M S Shekil Chowdhury spoke on the occasion as special guest.
The Deputy Managing Director (DMD) of Bangladesh Krishi Bank Chanu Gopal Ghosh, the General Manager (Admin) Md. Azizul Bari along with all the departmental heads of the bank's head office and other concerned officers and  staffs were present on the occasion.


