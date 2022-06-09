Video
BANKING EVENT

Dhaka Bank inks deal with GPH Ispat

Published : Thursday, 9 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95
Business Desk

Dhaka Bank Ltd and GPH Ispat Limited, a leading Steel Manufacturer in Bangladesh, signed an Agreement on Distributor Finance Programme at the Head Office of Dhaka Bank Ltd recently, says a press release.
Emranul Huq, Managing Director and CEO, Dhaka Bank along with other Senior officials warmly welcomed Mohammad Jahangir Alam, Managing Director of GPH Ispat Limited in the Ceremony.
Jahangir Alam wholeheartedly praised the initiative taken by Dhaka Bank on financing SME sector with tailor made programs like Distributor Finance and portrayed its long term benefit in the National Economic growth. This signing unveils an enormous opportunity for the distributors of GPH Ispat Limited to avail multifaceted Financing from Dhaka Bank.
Mohammad Abu Jafar, Additional Managing Director, Md. Mostaque Ahmed, Deputy Managing Director and CEMO of Dhaka Bank Limited, Mr. Champak Chakraborty, Head of Syndication & Monitoring Unit, GPH Ispat Limited and other Senior Officials of both the organizations were also present in the ceremony.


