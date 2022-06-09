

Islami Bank Foundation donates medical supplies for Ctg fire victims

Islami Bank Foundation has donated essential medicine and medical supplies for injured persons in the container depot fire in Sitakundu, Chattogram. Dr. Mohammad Ilyas Chowdhury, Civil Surgeon, Chattogram received the equipments from Mohammad Younus, Senior Manager of Islami Bank Foundation on Monday, says a press release.Officials of the Foundation including Dr. Tazwar Wadud and Resident Medical Officer of Islami Bank Central Hospital, Kakrail were also present on the occasion. Mentionabe here, Islami Bank Hospital, Chattogram arranged treatment for the injured patients of the container depot fire.