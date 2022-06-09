TAP, FairMart sign deal to facilitate Eid shoppers

One of the most significant mobile financial services (MFS) of the country, Trust Axiata Pay (TAP) and E-commerce marketplace FairMart have signed an agreement to facilitate shopping and purchase of their users ahead of the upcoming Eid.

As a part of its strategic partnership under this agreement 'TAP' users can now pay through 'TAP' on every purchase from FairMart, says a press release.

Recently this agreement has been signed at the FairMart head office situated at Banani in the capital, Dhaka. Ashikur Rahman, Head of Corporate Affairs and Media Relations, Trust Axiata Pay and Md. Ataul Haque, Head of Business, Fairmart Ltd. Have signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

Md. Nazrul Islam Zaman, Head of Product, Trust Axiata Pay, Asif Bin Mujib, Deputy General Manager, Merchant Management of Trust Axiata Pay, Zahid Islam Aayaz, Deputy Manager, Marketing of FairMart Ltd, Sheikh Fuad Ahmed, Deputy Manager, Logistic Operations, Fair Group BD, and Limon Johan Corraya, Assistant Manager (Finance), FML were also present at the agreement-signing event.

Regarding the agreement, Ashikur Rahman, Head of Corporate Affairs & Media Relations of Trust Axiata Pay said, "'TAP' has always focused on the lifestyle of the people from its commencement. Now everyone is habituated to online shopping. Therefore, we have introduced the discount facility for the users to render an enjoyable shopping experience to them.























