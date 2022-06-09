Stocks maintain gaining streak

Country's both the bourses, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE), Wednesday continued to gain as investors maintained their buying spree on large-cap issues amid optimism.

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, went up by 15.64 points or 0.24 per cent to settle at 6,484.25. The DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) also gained 2.88 points to finish at 2,353.64 and 2.06 points closing at 1,412.95. Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, stood at Taka 9196.57 million on the country's premier bourse which was Taka 7398.14 million at the previous session of the week.

Gainers took a modest lead over the losers, as out of 379 issues traded, 190 closed green, 149 in the red and 40 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

Beximco topped the turnover chart, followed by SP Ceramics, Fuwang Food, Provati Insurance and IPDC.

SP Ceramics was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 9.94 per cent while Sonar Bangla Insurance was the worst loser, losing two percent.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended higher with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI - advancing 65.15 points to settle at 19,023.92 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX gaining 38.53 points to close at 11,408.97.

Of the issues traded, 159 advanced, 110 declined and 31 remained unchanged on the CSE trading floor.

The port city's bourse traded 95.49 lakh shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Taka 23.14 crore. -BSS











