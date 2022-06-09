Owners’ role in deadly fire at Ctg off dock questioned

Questions abound about the role of owners of BM Container Depot after a devastating fire at the facility in Chattogram's Sitakunda claimed at least 41 lives.

The port authority, fire service and police said they did not find any of the owners at the scene after the inferno.

The Department of Environment as well as Explosives said the depot did not have the clearance to store chemicals. One of the owners of10 Smart Group, which partnered with the Netherlands to set up the depot, is a leader of the ruling Awami League. This is why no charges were brought for the deadly fire, BNP slammed.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, however, promised action based on findings of investigation. Smart Group denies all allegations of negligence.

The fire started at the container depot near Keshabpur Village in Shonaichari Union around 9:30pm on Saturday.

As per reports from various government agencies and the fire service, the accident occurred due to negligence of the depot authorities and for breach of rules on storing chemicals.

Concerned law enforcement agencies said they did not find any owners. Fire service officials complained they did not receive any cooperation from owners to accomplish their work.

They said the depot authorities did not inform them about the presence of hydrogen peroxide or other chemicals there.

They believe there would not have been so many deaths and damage if owners had cooperated in the firefighting at first. However, senior officials of the depot were seen at the site and in the hospital.

They claimed they could not go to the depot as they were busy with other work, including treatment and payment of compensation to victims. The depot, some 30 km from Chattogram city, was built in 2011 with an investment of about Tk 1.5 billion. Smart Group owns most of the shares.

Containers full of export goods are sent to Chattogram port for shipment via the depot. Imported goods are also kept at the depot.

Mostafizur Rahman, the chairman of Smart Group, is the managing director of BM Depot, while his younger brother Muzibur Rahman, also the MD of Smart Group, is a director of the depot.

Of the total 3.5 million shares of BM Depot, Mostafizur holds 138,000, Muzibur 15,000, Smart Jeans 1.83 million and Pronk Properties of Netherlands 1.5 million.

Although the capacity of the depot could not be confirmed, there were reportedly 4,300 containers on the day of the inferno.

Most of the containers were full of readymade garments. The chemical compound named hydrogen peroxide belonged to Al-Razi Chemical Complex, a subsidiary of Smart Group. Al-Razi did not renew its licence, an official said.

Muzibur, 48, treasurer of the Chattogram South unit of the Awami League, had failed in his attempt to secure the party's nomination to run for the Banskhali parliamentary constituency.

Although a family business, Muzibur, the editor of Chattogram-based daily the Purbodesh, supervises the activities of all the business establishments under the Smart Group, which has investments in readymade garments, LPG, container depots, food products and real estate sectors.

As part of Corporate Social Responsibility, Muzibur and his family have set up social and educational institutions in Banshkhali Upazila.

Owners nowhere can be seen, Abul Kalam Azad, chief of Sitakunda Police Station, said: they have not found any owners since the fire. They haven't contacted us either. "Chattogram Deputy Commissioner Md Mominur Rahman refused to comment.

Hundreds of containers burned as firefighters were unable to bring the huge blaze under control on Sunday, Jun 5. The department of explosives and the dept of environment said the depot did not have permission to store chemicals or inflammable substances.

The fire was not caused by hydrogen peroxide alone. In their view some other combustible substance may have been stored in the facility. -bdnews24.com



















