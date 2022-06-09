Tk 476cr tax realised thru electronic collection system

The government collected around Taka 476 crore tax under the Electronic Tax Deducted at Source (eTDS) system over the last eight months after the automated system was launched in the country last year.

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) developed such mechanism so that the tax at source deducted from various entities could easily be deposited to the state coffers. The entire system has been made online-based or automated under the title "eTDS" which was launched on October 6 last year.

So far some 5,560 firms have been registered with the eTDS system.

With the introduction of such system, no one needs to go to the income tax offices to deposit tax at source. The concerned organizations and firms can easily deposit their tax at source to the state exchequer through automated Challan while staying at their respective offices.

Currently tax at source is being collected from some 53 sources including banks, multinational companies and universities.

Commissioner of Tax Zone 6 Mohammad Zahid Hasan said this at a webinar on eTDS system held recently. Tax Zone 6 and audit firm SMAC HRS Limited jointly organized the webinar.

Zareen M. Hosein, Chairman of SMAC HRS Ltd gave a brief introduction about SMAC HRS Ltd on its payroll solution and tax awareness programme. Officials of eTDS gave a live presentation to some 650 participants who joined the discussion.

SMAC IT Ltd gave a short presentation on Taxdo, a software for online return filing and its features.

FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin said as a panel discussant that such a digitalization move is very welcoming. However, he urged NBR to reduce the number of items from TDS.

Jashim also urged NBR to arrange adequate training for the businesses before implementation of such a system. He said the government bodies are taking a lot of positive initiatives, but these are not disseminated to businesses. He also emphasized on digitalization of NBR.

During the panel discussion, Tahrin Aman, President NCCI, appreciated the initiative as this will reduce the cost of doing business for local companies.

Nurul Kabir, Executive Director of Foreign Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) emphasized on bringing all banks under a Challan system to make it fully automated and bring down manual filing of TDS return.

ICAB President Shahadat Hossian said such a system will reduce the burden of accountants to a great extent. He urged the NBR to develop a comprehensive integrated IT system which will have a long-term strategy.

The whole NBR operation requires automation so that audit selection, assessment, appeal, tribunal processes are automated gradually. -BSS




















