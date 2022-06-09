Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 9 June, 2022, 4:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Tk 476cr tax realised thru electronic collection system

Published : Thursday, 9 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16

The government collected around Taka 476 crore tax under the Electronic Tax Deducted at Source (eTDS) system over the last eight months after the automated system was launched in the country last year.
The National Board of Revenue (NBR) developed such mechanism so that the tax at source deducted from various entities could easily be deposited to the state coffers. The entire system has been made online-based or automated under the title "eTDS" which was launched on October 6 last year.
So far some 5,560 firms have been registered with the eTDS system.
With the introduction of such system, no one needs to go to the income tax offices to deposit tax at source. The concerned organizations and firms can easily deposit their tax at source to the state exchequer through automated Challan while staying at their respective offices.
Currently tax at source is being collected from some 53 sources including banks, multinational companies and universities.
Commissioner of Tax Zone 6 Mohammad Zahid Hasan said this at a webinar on eTDS system held recently. Tax Zone 6 and audit firm SMAC HRS Limited jointly organized the webinar.
Zareen M. Hosein, Chairman of SMAC HRS Ltd gave a brief introduction about SMAC HRS Ltd on its payroll solution and tax awareness programme. Officials of eTDS gave a live presentation to some 650 participants who joined the discussion.
SMAC IT Ltd gave a short presentation on Taxdo, a software for online return filing and its features.
FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin said as a panel discussant that such a digitalization move is very welcoming. However, he urged NBR to reduce the number of items from TDS.
Jashim also urged NBR to arrange adequate training for the businesses before implementation of such a system. He said the government bodies are taking a lot of positive initiatives, but these are not disseminated to businesses. He also emphasized on digitalization of NBR.
During the panel discussion, Tahrin Aman, President NCCI, appreciated the initiative as this will reduce the cost of doing business for local companies.
Nurul Kabir, Executive Director of Foreign Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) emphasized on bringing all banks under a Challan system to make it fully automated and bring down manual filing of TDS return.
ICAB President Shahadat Hossian said such a system will reduce the burden of accountants to a great extent. He urged the NBR to develop a comprehensive integrated IT system which will have a long-term strategy.
The whole NBR operation requires automation so that audit selection, assessment, appeal, tribunal processes are automated gradually.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Bangladesh Krishi Bank Inaugurates the ‘Remittance Service Month’
Dhaka Bank inks deal with GPH Ispat
Islami Bank Foundation donates medical supplies for Ctg fire victims
TAP, FairMart sign deal to facilitate Eid shoppers
Stocks maintain gaining streak
Owners’ role in deadly fire at Ctg off dock questioned
Tk 476cr tax realised thru electronic collection system


Latest News
Requisition: HC bars police from keeping vehicles for over 7 days
Suspended PBI official sent to jail over Khulna college girl’s rape
No shortage of spices in market ahead of Eid: Traders
Re-excavation work of old Buriganga channel likely to start this month: Taposh
BNP blasts govt for inflicting great misery on people
Case filed over DBC TV news producer’s murder in city
PM greets FIFA WC's original trophy in Bangladesh
Polls to be held in a free, credible manner: CEC
Boy drowns in Chattogram
None will be spared if Sheikh Hasina is given death threat: Nanak
Most Read News
Mob attack police in Dhaka, three injured
Fifa World Cup trophy in Dhaka for 36 hours
Russia returns bodies of 210 Ukrainian fighters to Kyiv
BJP leader arrested for anti-Muslim comments
Lavrov discussing food corridor with Turkey
First time, cancer vanishes for 18 patients in drug trial
Significance of Six-Point Movement in our national life
Kane's 50th England goal rescues draw with Germany
US suggests to speak out against Russia: Envoy
CSTO should become balancing factor in Euro-Atlantic region: Lavrov
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft