Business Event

Federation of Bangladesh Customs Clearing and Forwarding Agents Association General Secretary Sultan Hossain Khan delivering his speech at a press briefing held at its main office at New Baily Road in the city on Wednesday. The trade body's President Alhajj Shamsur Rahman and other members are also present. They reiterated their demand for amending the Licensing Rules- 2020 and said the concerned authorities are not paying heed to it. They should take the matter seriously, the association leaders said.