Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 9 June, 2022, 4:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

UDDIPAN signs deal with HISHAB to have link with borrowers

Published : Thursday, 9 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 11
Business Desk

UDDIPAN signs deal with HISHAB to have link with borrowers

UDDIPAN signs deal with HISHAB to have link with borrowers

In order to help enable seamless communication between Borrowers and MFIs, an agreement was signed between UDDIPAN- a Micro Credit Financing Institute and Hishab Technologies Ltd.(HISHAB).
A Voice User Interface (VUI) developed by HISHAB would thus be used by the members UDDIPAN.The agreement signing ceremony took place at the Convention Hall (7th Floor) of UDDIPAN's Head Office on Tuesday, says a press release.
The ceremony started off with a welcome address by Emeritus Chairman of UDDIPAN, Md. Shahid Hossain Talukder.This was followed by an Audio Visual Presentation by Bidyut Kumar Basu, the Executive Director and CEO of UDDIPAN and Zubair Ahmed, CEO of HISHAB. ITO Naoki, Ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh graced the event as the chief guest. Md. Fashiullah, Honorable Executive Vice Chairman, MRA was present as the special guest. The Honorable Chairman of UDDIPAN Dr. Mihir Kanti Majumder chaired the programme.
The event portrayed that UDDIPAN, will launch HISHAB solution throughout their business operation. HISHAB's VUI shall act as a Conversational Engine and perform Natural Language processing that will help manage the customer lifecycle of UDDIPAN, starting from client-hunting to payment collection.
UDDIPAN is considered as one of the top 10 largest national development organizations in Bangladesh. They empower women economically and socially to break out of poverty trap, unlock their latent potentials and unleash their creative social energy through integrated economic and social development programs. The Institute has been siding with members for many years by providing micro credits financing. They have 868 branches all over the country.
UDDIPAN is building massive health service network with shasthyoApa to serve its members and communities. It is running seed ball plantation program hilly areas, tree plantation across the plain land, mobile krishipathshala, plants nursery, community tourism, reviving cultural heritage, proving nest for birds. UDDIPAN is proudly naming its branches in the name of national heroes who has contributed significantly in different areas to build our national identity and success.
Hishab is a world leader in telephony based Conversational AI technology. Hishab holds over 20 patents in over 27 countries across the world. Hishab's team is represented by people from 10 different countries across Europe and Asia. German and Norwegian Engineering meets with Japanese and Bangladeshi leadership to bring the world's MOST innovative solution for digitalization of the mass across the world.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Bangladesh Krishi Bank Inaugurates the ‘Remittance Service Month’
Dhaka Bank inks deal with GPH Ispat
Islami Bank Foundation donates medical supplies for Ctg fire victims
TAP, FairMart sign deal to facilitate Eid shoppers
Stocks maintain gaining streak
Owners’ role in deadly fire at Ctg off dock questioned
Tk 476cr tax realised thru electronic collection system


Latest News
Requisition: HC bars police from keeping vehicles for over 7 days
Suspended PBI official sent to jail over Khulna college girl’s rape
No shortage of spices in market ahead of Eid: Traders
Re-excavation work of old Buriganga channel likely to start this month: Taposh
BNP blasts govt for inflicting great misery on people
Case filed over DBC TV news producer’s murder in city
PM greets FIFA WC's original trophy in Bangladesh
Polls to be held in a free, credible manner: CEC
Boy drowns in Chattogram
None will be spared if Sheikh Hasina is given death threat: Nanak
Most Read News
Mob attack police in Dhaka, three injured
Fifa World Cup trophy in Dhaka for 36 hours
Russia returns bodies of 210 Ukrainian fighters to Kyiv
BJP leader arrested for anti-Muslim comments
Lavrov discussing food corridor with Turkey
First time, cancer vanishes for 18 patients in drug trial
Significance of Six-Point Movement in our national life
Kane's 50th England goal rescues draw with Germany
US suggests to speak out against Russia: Envoy
CSTO should become balancing factor in Euro-Atlantic region: Lavrov
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft