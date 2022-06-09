

UDDIPAN signs deal with HISHAB to have link with borrowers

A Voice User Interface (VUI) developed by HISHAB would thus be used by the members UDDIPAN.The agreement signing ceremony took place at the Convention Hall (7th Floor) of UDDIPAN's Head Office on Tuesday, says a press release.

The ceremony started off with a welcome address by Emeritus Chairman of UDDIPAN, Md. Shahid Hossain Talukder.This was followed by an Audio Visual Presentation by Bidyut Kumar Basu, the Executive Director and CEO of UDDIPAN and Zubair Ahmed, CEO of HISHAB. ITO Naoki, Ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh graced the event as the chief guest. Md. Fashiullah, Honorable Executive Vice Chairman, MRA was present as the special guest. The Honorable Chairman of UDDIPAN Dr. Mihir Kanti Majumder chaired the programme.

The event portrayed that UDDIPAN, will launch HISHAB solution throughout their business operation. HISHAB's VUI shall act as a Conversational Engine and perform Natural Language processing that will help manage the customer lifecycle of UDDIPAN, starting from client-hunting to payment collection.

UDDIPAN is considered as one of the top 10 largest national development organizations in Bangladesh. They empower women economically and socially to break out of poverty trap, unlock their latent potentials and unleash their creative social energy through integrated economic and social development programs. The Institute has been siding with members for many years by providing micro credits financing. They have 868 branches all over the country.

UDDIPAN is building massive health service network with shasthyoApa to serve its members and communities. It is running seed ball plantation program hilly areas, tree plantation across the plain land, mobile krishipathshala, plants nursery, community tourism, reviving cultural heritage, proving nest for birds. UDDIPAN is proudly naming its branches in the name of national heroes who has contributed significantly in different areas to build our national identity and success.

Hishab is a world leader in telephony based Conversational AI technology. Hishab holds over 20 patents in over 27 countries across the world. Hishab's team is represented by people from 10 different countries across Europe and Asia. German and Norwegian Engineering meets with Japanese and Bangladeshi leadership to bring the world's MOST innovative solution for digitalization of the mass across the world.













