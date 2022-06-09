

IBBL, e-CAB to launch co-branded dual currency pre-paid card

The card will facilitate members of e-CAB to spend up to 10 thousand US Dollar in international transactions in addition to yearly travel quota. Besides upto 2000 USD may be used in a single transaction.

The MOU was signed at Islami Bank Tower on Tuesday in presence of Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of IBBL, says a press release.

Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Director of the bank and Shomi Kaiser, President, e-CAB signed the MoU on behalf of respective organizations. Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Additional Managing Director, Mohammad Jamal Uddin Mazumder, Abul Faiz Muhammad Kamaluddin & Md. Maksudur Rahman, Senior Executive Vice Presidents, IBBL, Mohammad Sahab Uddin Shipon, Vice president, Muhammad Abdul Wahed Tomal, General secretary & Mohammad Abdul Haque Anu, Finance secretary of e-Cab, Soumya Basu, Country Manager of VISA Bangladesh along with other officials of both institutions were present on the occasion.



















