Thursday, 9 June, 2022, 4:10 AM
Home Business

IBBL, e-CAB to launch co-branded dual currency pre-paid card

Published : Thursday, 9 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 10
Business Desk

Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) signed an agreement with e-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (e-CAB) for launching e-CAB co-branded dual currency pre-paid card.
The card will facilitate members of e-CAB to spend up to 10 thousand US Dollar in international transactions in addition to yearly travel quota. Besides upto 2000 USD may be used in a single transaction.
The MOU was signed at Islami Bank Tower on Tuesday in presence of Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of IBBL, says a press release.
Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Director of the bank and Shomi Kaiser, President, e-CAB signed the MoU on behalf of respective organizations. Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Additional Managing Director, Mohammad Jamal Uddin Mazumder, Abul Faiz Muhammad Kamaluddin & Md. Maksudur Rahman, Senior Executive Vice Presidents, IBBL, Mohammad Sahab Uddin Shipon, Vice president, Muhammad Abdul Wahed Tomal, General secretary & Mohammad Abdul Haque Anu, Finance secretary of e-Cab, Soumya Basu, Country Manager of VISA Bangladesh along with other officials of both institutions were present on the occasion.


