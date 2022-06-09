Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 9 June, 2022, 4:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Smarphone OPPO F21 Pro 5G launched

Published : Thursday, 9 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98
Business Desk

Leading global smart device brand OPPO started marketing its latest addition to the F series devices - OPPO F21 Pro 5G - in Bangladesh, on Wednesday.
The sale will continue for gracing customers with amazing offers and gifts during the period. The stunning device, packed with a powerful processor, delivers top-notch performance with a striking set of cameras and exciting functions.
Customers who will purchase the device during the first sale period will receive an exclusive gift box worth BDT 3,099, a limited edition back cover signed by Cricket Allrounder Shakib Al Hasan.
Buyers will get free screen replacement for three months and a 15% extra cash value upon exchange on SWAP. On top of all these, customers will also chances receive up to 68GB data bundle offer with Grameenphone until 11th June, says a press release.
OPPO F21 Pro 5G comes equipped with Qualcomm® Snapdragon 695 5G Mobile Platform 6nm Chipset which supports super-fast internet 4G+, ensuring faster internet than any other smartphone with the same SIM in the same bandwidth location.
The 4G+ comes in even more handy as the large power consumption of 5G may put a lot of pressure on the smartphone to dissipate heat. The device's CPU also has bigger" cores (Arm Cortex-A76 to Arm Cortex-A78) and relatively higher computing performance. Additionally, the F21 Pro 5G also comes with VoLTE", which stands for Voice over LTE.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Bangladesh Krishi Bank Inaugurates the ‘Remittance Service Month’
Dhaka Bank inks deal with GPH Ispat
Islami Bank Foundation donates medical supplies for Ctg fire victims
TAP, FairMart sign deal to facilitate Eid shoppers
Stocks maintain gaining streak
Owners’ role in deadly fire at Ctg off dock questioned
Tk 476cr tax realised thru electronic collection system


Latest News
Requisition: HC bars police from keeping vehicles for over 7 days
Suspended PBI official sent to jail over Khulna college girl’s rape
No shortage of spices in market ahead of Eid: Traders
Re-excavation work of old Buriganga channel likely to start this month: Taposh
BNP blasts govt for inflicting great misery on people
Case filed over DBC TV news producer’s murder in city
PM greets FIFA WC's original trophy in Bangladesh
Polls to be held in a free, credible manner: CEC
Boy drowns in Chattogram
None will be spared if Sheikh Hasina is given death threat: Nanak
Most Read News
Mob attack police in Dhaka, three injured
Fifa World Cup trophy in Dhaka for 36 hours
Russia returns bodies of 210 Ukrainian fighters to Kyiv
BJP leader arrested for anti-Muslim comments
Lavrov discussing food corridor with Turkey
First time, cancer vanishes for 18 patients in drug trial
Significance of Six-Point Movement in our national life
Kane's 50th England goal rescues draw with Germany
US suggests to speak out against Russia: Envoy
CSTO should become balancing factor in Euro-Atlantic region: Lavrov
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft