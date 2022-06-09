Smarphone OPPO F21 Pro 5G launched

Leading global smart device brand OPPO started marketing its latest addition to the F series devices - OPPO F21 Pro 5G - in Bangladesh, on Wednesday.

The sale will continue for gracing customers with amazing offers and gifts during the period. The stunning device, packed with a powerful processor, delivers top-notch performance with a striking set of cameras and exciting functions.

Customers who will purchase the device during the first sale period will receive an exclusive gift box worth BDT 3,099, a limited edition back cover signed by Cricket Allrounder Shakib Al Hasan.

Buyers will get free screen replacement for three months and a 15% extra cash value upon exchange on SWAP. On top of all these, customers will also chances receive up to 68GB data bundle offer with Grameenphone until 11th June, says a press release.

OPPO F21 Pro 5G comes equipped with Qualcomm® Snapdragon 695 5G Mobile Platform 6nm Chipset which supports super-fast internet 4G+, ensuring faster internet than any other smartphone with the same SIM in the same bandwidth location.

The 4G+ comes in even more handy as the large power consumption of 5G may put a lot of pressure on the smartphone to dissipate heat. The device's CPU also has bigger" cores (Arm Cortex-A76 to Arm Cortex-A78) and relatively higher computing performance. Additionally, the F21 Pro 5G also comes with VoLTE", which stands for Voice over LTE.













