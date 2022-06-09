Banks asked to give transaction report to clients to stop forgery

Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Tuesday instructed banks to provide "statement of transactions" and "balance confirmation certificate" of bank accounts to its clients twice a year.

The Banking Regulations and Policy Department (BRPD) of the central bank issued a circular instructing all banks to provide transaction statements and balance confirmation certificate to prevent forgery. The notification said banks have to send statement and balance confirmation certificates by email, post, and courier on half-yearly basis.

The notification also asked to send a similar statement against the loan accounts. Banks have to send such statements twice in a year by email, postal or courier services without any fee or charge.

The BB issued the notification after growing complaints against several commercial banks that they are not providing loan statements to the borrowers despite seeking it. -UNB









