Thursday, 9 June, 2022, 4:09 AM
Home Business

Dhaka, Budapest sign deal for peaceful use of nuclear energy

Published : Thursday, 9 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 149
Diplomatic Correspondent

Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr. A. K. Abdul Momen (left) and Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijj�rt� sign deal on behalf of the two countries on peaceful use of nuclear energy in Budapest on Tuesday.

Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr. A. K. Abdul Momen (left) and Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijj�rt� sign deal on behalf of the two countries on peaceful use of nuclear energy in Budapest on Tuesday.

Bangladesh and Hungary have signed deals on cooperation in the field of training and education of atomic industry on the peaceful uses of nuclear energy.
Foreign Minister Dr. A. K. Abdul Momen and Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijj�rt� have signed the deal following a meeting on behalf of their respective countries in Budapest, Hungary on Tuesday. They also inked a deal on diplomatic exchange programme between the two countries, Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.
Foreign Minister Dr. Momen is currently visiting Hungary on an official visit.  
During the meeting both the countries have also agreed to deepen relations in the fields of economic cooperation, health, climate change, water and waste-water management, trade and investment including post-graduation facilities, nuclear energy, and post-COVID recovery.
Two foreign ministers have agreed to deepen relations in the fields of economic cooperation, health, climate change, water and waste-water management, trade and investment including post-graduation facilities, nuclear energy, and post-COVID recovery.  
Dr. Momen has handed over to Minister Szijj�rt� a special message from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addressed to the newly re-elected Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orb�n. The Foreign Ministers have agreed to work on a possible visit within 2022 of Prime Minister Orb�n to Bangladesh.  
Hungarian foreign minister has announced that the Consular Office of Hungary in Dhaka will act as a full-fledged consular facility starting from today. Both the Ministers have expressed their hope to open resident missions in Dhaka and Budapest in a not-so-distant future.
They have discussed future cooperation path in the field of nuclear energy as both Bangladesh and Hungary are availing the same technology for respective new nuclear power plants. They have agreed on training and education of nuclear energy professionals. Mentioning Bangladesh's leadership role in global climate discourse as the immediate past Chair of the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF), Dr. Momen has requested his Hungarian counterpart to extend cooperation to mobilize more support to implement the Paris Climate Agreement. Two ministers have also agreed to cooperate in clean and renewable energy sectors.
The ministers have expressed satisfaction on the successful ongoing cooperation within the framework of the Hungarian scholarship (Stipendium Hungaricum) programme, which provides 140 scholarships annually to Bangladeshi students to pursue undergraduate, graduate and post graduate studies in Hungarian universities.
Dr. Momen has requested Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijj�rt� to continue support in multilateral fora for the speedy and sustainable repatriation of Rohingyas to their homeland in Myanmar.
Minister Szijj�rt� has recalled his successful visit to Bangladesh in September 2020 and appreciated the exemplary socio-economic development of Bangladesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.












