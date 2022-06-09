BD GDP to grow at 6.4 pc in FY 2022: World Bank

GDP of Bangladesh is estimated to grow at 6.4 percent in the Fiscal Year 2022, according to the World Bank's latest Global Economic Prospects report released on Tuesday.

The growth rate will go up to 6.7 percent for the Fiscal 2023 boosted by increase in investment and remittance income for the country, the report said.

Stronger than expected, the GDP rebounds from the pandemic in Bangladesh, helped it to maintain robust growth in the fiscal years 2021 and 2022.

Till April, the export of goods from Bangladesh registered an impressive 25 percent growth and the manufacturing production registered the fastest pace in at least four years.

In terms of regional projections, growth in South Asia is forecast to slow down to 6.8 and 5.8 percent in 2022 and 2023, respectively following a robust 7.6 percent rebound in 2021.









